WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville girls basketball team had some recent experience with its playoff-opening opponent, having just rallied to a 45-42 victory over Bath-Haverling two weeks ago.

But Thursday night’s Section 5 Class B2 quarterfinal arrived with an injury altering the Lions’ lineup, as Emily Robbins was hurt in a scrimmage on Monday and could not play. Despite missing its senior point guard, Wellsville showed some playoff poise in holding off Haverling in a 44-36 victory, advancing to the B2 semifinals.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social