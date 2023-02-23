WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville girls basketball team had some recent experience with its playoff-opening opponent, having just rallied to a 45-42 victory over Bath-Haverling two weeks ago.
But Thursday night’s Section 5 Class B2 quarterfinal arrived with an injury altering the Lions’ lineup, as Emily Robbins was hurt in a scrimmage on Monday and could not play. Despite missing its senior point guard, Wellsville showed some playoff poise in holding off Haverling in a 44-36 victory, advancing to the B2 semifinals.
Natalie Adams led No. 4 Wellsville (12-9) with 11 points while four teammates had six or more points in the win.
Jaden Dunbar, a playoff call-up from the J.V. squad, contributed eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
“And she defended their two best players off and on when she was in the game and she did really well,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said.
Also for the Lions, Sara Reitz and Averee Palmatier (two steals) grabbed seven rebounds each and Makenna Dunbar grabbed six rebounds.
“So obviously going into the game, I knew not having her senior leadership would be tough but I just told the kids to play with confidence,” Alvord said of Robbins’ injury. “We just played Bath, we were down 17 when we played them two weeks ago and we were able to come back and beat them. So just play with confidence, kind of throw the first punch and we were able to do that.”
Meredith Czajkowski scored 15 points to lead No. 5 Bath-Haverling (10-11).
“They took the lead early but it was always a pretty close game,” Alvord said. “Then we made a good run and then we were able to hold them scoreless almost in the second quarter until the very end of the quarter. Everybody really contributed, it was a good ebb and flow.”
Wellsville will play the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal between No. 1 Dansville (14-6) and No. 9 Penn Yan (5-16) on Monday at a neutral site.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
Perry 44, Cuba-Rushford 18
PERRY — Held to a season-low point total, No. 9 Cuba-Rushford concluded its season at 9-12.
Taylor Searle scored nine points to lead the Rebels.
For No. 8 Perry (10-11), Nellie Koronas scored 14 points and Jaelyn Morris had 13 points.
“We struggled shooting the ball,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “It’s tough to win when you’re held to only three made baskets from the floor.
“Big picture, this season felt like another step in the right direction with a solid group of underclassmen. Our seniors are going to be missed and they have been a pleasure to coach.”
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUND
Elba 79, Hinsdale 24
ELBA — Sydney Reilly led No. 6 Elba (11-10) with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven steals while Lydia Ross added 13 points and six steals.
No. 11 Hinsdale concludes its season at 0-21.
Scio/Friendship 49, Romulus 18
FRIENDSHIP — Nevaeh Ross scored 21 points to lead No. 7 Scio/Friendship (12-9).
No. 10 Romulus fell to 5-16.
S/F will visit No. 2 Northstar Christian (13-6) for a quarterfinal on Saturday.
Houghton 47, Jasper-Troupsburg 40
JASPER — Jess Prentice sparked a road playoff win for No. 9 Houghton (7-14), pouring in 36 of her team’s 47 points and swiping nine steals.
Laura Maya grabbed 10 rebounds in the win for Houghton. The Panthers travel to Whitesville on Saturday to play No. 1 Andover/Whitesville (15-4) in a quarterfinal matchup.
For No. 8 Jasper-Troupsburg (8-13), Natalie Cornell scored 14 points and Madison Cady had 11 points.
“To start off the game they beat us up on the boards,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice admitted. “They kind of took it to us, led 15-6 and to be honest it didn’t feel like it was that close. But we started to turn up the press, pressured them a couple different ways and that was kind of the difference for the game. It kind of equaled out the rebounding advantage that they had.”
AT WELLSVILLE
Bath-Haverling (36)
L. Krelie 1 0-0 2, Czajkowski 5 2-2 15, Luckenbach 4 0-0 8, N. Krelie 2 2-4 6, M. Coots 1 1-2 3, L. Coots 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 7-10 36.
Wellsville (44)
Stuck 3 0-0 7, Adams 3 3-6 11, Parks 0 0-2 0, Reitz 2 0-0 6, Palmatier 3 2-2 8, M. Dunbar 2 0-0 4, J. Dunbar 3 2-2 8. Totals: 16 7-12 44. Bath-Haverling 9 18 25 36 Wellsville 9 22 28 44
Three-point goals: B-H 3 (Czajkowski 3); Wellsville 5 (Adams 2, Reitz 2, Stuck). Total fouls: B-H 16, Wellsville 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT PERRY
Cuba-Rushford (18)
1 1-2 5, Lavery 0 2-2 2, Searle 1 6-6 9, Poore 1 0-4 2. Totals: 3 9-14 18.
Perry (44)
Morris 5 0-0 13, Petri 1 0-0 2, True 2 0-0 4, Darocha 1 0-0 2, Monteleone 1 0-0 3, Koronas 6 1-2 14, Duffin 2 0-0 4, Hnat 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-2 44. Cuba-Rush. 7 9 14 18 Perry 11 23 39 44
Three-point goals: C-R 1 (Searle); Perry 5 (Morris 3, Monteleone, Koronas). Total fouls: C-R 9, Perry 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT JASPER
Houghton (47)
Prentice 15 5-7 36, Adenuga 1 3-4 5, Maya 3 0-0 6, Winkens 0 0-0 0, Reitnour 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-11 47.
Jasper-Troupsburg (40)
Stuart 1 0-0 3, Cady 5 1-2 11, Ross 2 0-0 4, Cornell 5 4-6 14, Miles 4 0-0 8. Totals: 16 5-8 40. Houghton 6 29 39 47 Jasper-Troup. 15 22 33 40
Three-point goals: Houghton 1 (Prentice); J-T 1 (Stuart). Total fouls: Houghton 9, J-T 11. Fouled out: Adenuga (H), Stuart (JT).