ST. BONAVENTURE -- As the clock showed 29 seconds remaining, the adversity of the last few days had reached its apex.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was already minus Kyle Lofton, resigned to watching from the bench in a walking boot for the first time in his career. Though it had mostly played well in his absence, it faltered against Buffalo’s press without him, allowing an 11-point lead with 3:01 remaining to dwindle down to nothing.
And when it allowed the game-tying 3 with 29 ticks left, you couldn’t help but think: will another one, after the loss to Northern Iowa and a wholly unsatisfying win over Coppin State, get away?
Jalen Adaway supplied the answer.
With time winding down on its last possession, Jaren Holmes went left off a high Osun Osunniyi screen, the defense collapsing around him, and kicked to wide open Adaway near the top of the key. The redshirt senior calmly hit nothing but net with 1.3 seconds remaining, lifting a three-day fog, sending a sold out crowd of 4,860 into a frenzy and giving the Bonnies a big 68-65 triumph over its Big 4 rival on Saturday inside the Reilly Center.
AND NOW, rather than a potentially alarming alternative, Bona (7-1) produced this: a much-needed bounce effort after its last two outings, its first sign that it can, indeed, win without Lofton and some of its Charleston Classic swagger back a week ahead of its clash with No. 17 UConn.
“We were a wounded animal,” coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged of the team’s circumstances coming in. “One of our leaders is hurt, and sometimes when you’re a wounded animal, you’re desperate, and we were desperate.
“When somebody’s out, everybody’s gotta step up their game and play better, we gotta get production off the bench, and we did that. And it just shows that we’ve got quality players, quality kids that when given the opportunity, they can have some success and help us win.”
ON THIS day, Bona, both individually and collectively, rose to the occasion.
Holmes, assuming point guard duties, had as gutsy an effort as anyone could have wanted, collecting eight assists to one turnover while playing 40 minutes and handling UB’s physicality despite a 3-of-17 effort from the field (“Jaren was tremendous playing out position,” Schmidt said. “He’s a warrior. Forty minutes, with all that pressure …”)
Backup guards Linton Brown and Quadry Adams (making the start) did their part to fill the Lofton void, with Brown scoring 10 first-half points and Adams getting six in the second, including the breakaway layup that gave the Bonnies their initial double-digit lead (44-33 with 16:02 left), accounting for 16 in relief of a player who was averaging 17.
And Bona, as a team, checked most of the boxes needed to keep a red-hot offense in check, holding the Bulls to 20 points below their season average and keeping leading scorer Jeenathan Williams at bay until the late spurt that allowed UB to tie it.
But this win, which snapped a two-game slide against the Bulls, came back to its steadying presence, a guy who’s been as clutch as anyone for Bona since about the middle of last season:
Adaway.
THE 6-FOOT-5 forward, remember, missed the final game-tying attempt in a 55-52 regular season-ending loss to Dayton last March. He more than made up for it with his buzzer-beater on Saturday, while finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds for his second-straight double-double.
“Thinking about that shot … I think about it a lot,” he said of last year’s moment. “Missing that shot against Dayton, that’s kind of what drives me to just keep working, so when I do get another opportunity like tonight, I can cash in, and I’m really thankful for that.”
Unlike before, Bona got off to an inspired start under the circumstances, taking a late first-half lead on a Brown trey and bringing a 35-29 lead into the break. It was the more aggressive of two blue-collar teams, scoring inside off the drive (with Osunniyi adding 14 and 7 boards) and outrebounding the Bulls, 42-23. It never backed down, as evidenced by the late nose-to-nose squabble that led to double technicals for Dominick Welch and UB’s Ronaldo Segu.
And even after the 13-2 run that turned a 63-52 lead into a tie at the end -- which included a stretch of three Bona turnovers in a 12-second span -- it persevered.
“That we really stick together,” said Adaway, when asked what Saturday’s effort said about Bona, “and we have good chemistry and bonds with one another. We all heard … people seeing that our leader, our point guard’s out, what are the Bonnies gonna do?
“We just rallied together, and just gave it our all and knew that we could win this game. It’s just a matter of how tough are we willing to be.”
To that, Schmidt added: “It’s a game of toughness. Everything’s skill and athleticism, but when it comes down to it, it’s a game of toughness, and I thought we made those plays when we needed to.”
When it needed it most, Bona turned in a “junkyard” effort against a rival in a classic RC environment -- and received a quality contribution from its bench, which should only help it over the long haul.
How needed was this kind of performance after the events of the previous week?
“The past couple games, we haven’t been fighting as much as we possibly could,” Adaway acknowledged. “A lot of us just saw that with Kyle out, we had to give more. And from this point forward, we have to really keep doing that. We can’t leave anything on the table to start the game. If we have good starts, we’re gonna have a pretty good chance to get those wins.”
Said Schmidt of the final shot, “It was all net. It was perfect.”