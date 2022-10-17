PORTVILLE — The Portville girls volleyball team had to wait a year.
And then it had to wait two more weeks.
But when it finally got its next crack at Our Lady of Mercy, it seized its opportunity at garnering the win that had eluded it for each of the last two seasons.
Tori Unverdorben (2 aces) recorded a double-double of 15 kills and 18 digs in a milestone effort and Portville, despite a bit of resistance, still came away with a relatively straight-forward 3-0 sweep of Mercy in an anticipated non-league matchup on Monday. In doing so, it avenged a Mercy team that had handed the Panthers one of their two losses in each of the last two seasons — a five-set heartbreaker in their state title campaign last fall and a four-set defeat in a COVID-shortened season in the spring of ‘21.
In the end, Portville pulled out a 25-18, 25-7, 25-17 victory while moving to 14-0 on the year. It’s now paid back the only two teams that beat it in last year’s 21-2 season, sweeping both St. Mary’s-Lancaster and Section 5 power Mercy. The Panthers were initially supposed to play Mercy on Oct. 3, but that match was postponed two weeks to Monday.
Unverdorben was recognized for reaching both 1,000 career kills and 1,000 digs. Lillian Bentley posted 11 kills and two aces, Ava Haynes piled up 10 kills, 19 digs and two aces and Jillian Stebbins (3 aces) again led the offense with 39 assists.
Mia Rhinehart served up 10 points, two of which were aces, to go with eight digs.
NON-LEAGUE Olean 3, Bolivar-Richburg 2
OLEAN — After sweeping Bolivar-Richburg earlier in the season, Olean rallied from a 1-0 deficit, then held off the Wolverines in escaping with a 12-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-25, 15-3 victory.
Leah Williams posted a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs, adding three aces, while Logan Baer handed out 34 assists with five aces for the Huskies (11-3). Mercedes Colbert logged six kills and six digs while Amy Campbell had five kills and 13 digs and Jemini Fayson contributed five kills and eight digs in the win.
For Bolivar-Richburg (9-5), Brena Walp had seven aces and 11 digs while Carmen Crowley totaled 12 kills and 10 blocks. Haley Mascho dropped in nine aces, Kori Thomas had 10 kills and 11 blocks and Willow Worth had 25 assists.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Houghton 3, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Jessica Prentice totaled 11 kills and four aces and Jessica Adegnua dropped in 17 aces to propel Houghton to a 25-6, 25-9, 25-23 sweep.
Adenuga added two kills while freshman Julia Winkens chipped in six aces for the Panthers, who moved back to .500 at 7-7.
For Hinsdale (3-11), Jaylee Jimmerson had 10 digs and five kills, Hannah Sutton posted five aces and three kills and Jamilyn Giberson handed out 15 assists.
Cuba-Rushford 3, Fillmore 0
CUBA — Bri Green registered eight kills and two aces to guide Cuba-Rushford to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-13 sweep.
Kendall Tompkins notched four aces, three digs and 21 assists and Jordan Radomski chipped in four kills and two digs for the Rebels (8-5), who have won a season-high three-straight matches and will meet Bolivar-Richburg Wednesday with a share of first place in the league standings on the line.
“We’re continually, steadily improving, which is always the goal,” C-R coach Josh Tompkins said. “Hopefully come next week we’ll be in our best form going into sectionals.”
Fillmore dropped to 7-8.
Wellsville 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
WELLSVILLE — Bryanna Moultrup compiled seven kills, five digs and four aces to pace Wellsville to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 sweep.
Macy Wyant added four digs and three aces, Lindsey Stuck had seven aces and three kills and Averee Palmatier contributed 11 assists, three kills and two aces for the Lions (11-2, 8-2), who kept close pace with C-R and B-R for the top spot in the league standings.
Madison Mackenzie had four kills and two digs and Cassidy Hand passed out five assists for GV/Belfast.
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 3, Gowanda 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Natalee Leiper posted 12 kills and Ellicottville came back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to knock off second-place Gowanda.
Dalayla Alexander recorded 18 digs and five aces and Cora Norton collected seven kills, six aces and 15 digs for the Eagles (9-8, 8-5), who have turned a corner over the last week, winning each of their last four matches. Allison Rowland added eight kills and 16 digs while Ande Northrup handed out 21 assists.
Ellicottville avenged a previous five-set loss to Gowanda with a 19-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 15-5 triumph.
“In Set 2, there was a play where our libero, Dalayla, saved a ball while first diving into the team chairs,” ECS coach Katie Auge said, “and then she sprinted across the court and proceeded to save another ball while diving into the bleachers, which helped us to win that point. An incredible hustle play.
“In Set 4, we racked up 13 kills and four aces. Amazing ball control and execution. The momentum continued into Game 5 with a (convincing) 15-5 victory. That was a great win for us.”
Salamanca 3, Pine Valley 2
SOUTH DAYTON — After being swept by Pine Valley in late September, Salamanca bounced back from a first-set loss and twice pulled out extra-point victories for a thrilling 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 19-17 victory.
Karina Crouse totaled 12 kills, four aces and four blocks while Lezly McComber piled up six kills, five blocks, four aces and 10 digs for the Warriors (5-13). Marijah Skye chipped in seven kills and 13 digs while Brianna Benjamin (2 kills) and Faith Papke (3 kills, 4 aces) also contributed to a big win.
“These girls have been slowly starting to realize the potential they have in themselves and each other,” Salamanca coach Erica Dybka said. “A well-deserved win is credited to all eight girls. They all worked hard and never gave up and I’m very proud of that.”
Pine Valley fell to 6-11.