ST. BONAVENTURE — It was a strange Tuesday night at the Reilly Center.
On the one hand, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, coming off two tough Atlantic 10 losses, regained some of its swagger in a 76-51 victory over a game and improved Fordham.
Oh, it was a bit tense in the first half with coach Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies up only 34-29 at intermission, but over the final 20 minutes they performed to 2020-21 standards, outscoring the Rams, 42-22, shooting 50 percent on treys, cleaning the boards 32-15 and dominating the points in the paint, 20-6.
The win improved Bona to 13-7, 5-4 A-10, and put them sixth in the conference with back-to-back meetings against Saint Louis coming up over the next five days.
But it wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns on St. Bonaventure’s home court.
START with the crowd.
The box score indicated a turnout of 3,634 at the RC, and that was probably accurate counting tickets sold.
But the number in the seats was hundreds less.
And that was particularly obvious in the student section where not only were the numbers down — some spectators actually thought they were on break — the undergraduate reaction was understated by normal standards.
But there were also large holes in the blues and reds.
The usual rationalization applied for the reduced audience — a less-than-marquee opponent, the game being telecast on ESPN+, fans are staying away because of the proof-of-vaccination mandate — but you wonder if another factor has become the proverbial “elephant in the arena.”
Are people staying away because the Bonnies haven’t played to the lofty expectations when the season started?
You wonder.
The second game of the back-to-back meetings with Saint Louis begins a stretch of four straight home games for Bona, followed by Massachusetts, Duquesne and Rhode Island in a span of nine days.
St. Bonaventure fans are famous for being fickle, and a successful homestand will bring them back, but it was hard to miss last night’s “message” at the RC.
AND THAT leads to a second bizarre side-effect of the win over Fordham.
As the game wound down — Bona led by 28 with just over five minutes to go — both fans and students began chanting versions of “play your bench” that was impossible to miss.
It’s been a season-long refrain on Bona chat sites and social media.
To that point, Schmidt had used only two subs — Quadry Adams and Abdoul Karim Coulibaly — for just over 15 minutes. Three other subs came in with 67 seconds to play.
Some fans thought Schmidt delayed substituting just for spite in a game where Fordham was playing street ball and Bona players were enduring injury-risk collisions.
And, clearly, even in last night’s “comfortable” win, three starters played almost 39 minutes and the other two 33½ and 31, respectively.
In fairness to Schmidt, though, coaches use players who they feel will help them win.
And though the fan base wonders who will replace this season’s five senior starters next year, his concern is now.
Eleven of Bona’s 20 games have been decided by 10-or-fewer points, hardly the ones for personnel experiments when you have faith in your starters.
When asked about playing three bench players in the late-going, Schmidt explained, “Those guys really work hard in practice and just to give them any kind of time is a reward for them and gives them some experience they’re going to need as we go forward.”
Did he hear the chants?
“I don’t pay any attention to that,” he maintained. “I don’t read newspapers … it’s my job to coach the team and not listen to all the coaches in the stands or on Twitter …”
And that posture isn’t unusual.
Coaches are proud individuals and the last thing they want to do is pull their starters with a 25-point lead, have the opponent cut it to 12, then endure the embarrassment of putting the first-string back in.
And it’s not a new issue.
When I started at the Times Herald in 1973, the late Bob Davies, who covered the Bonnies back then, told me that revered coach Larry Weise was constantly criticized for not using his bench … even though he had great teams that won persistently big.
Indeed, long after Bob Lanier’s devastating knee injury kept him out of the 1970 NCAA Final Four games, there were those who felt the All-America center never should have still been in the game late in the 97-74 victory over Villanova in the East Regional final.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)