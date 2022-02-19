PORTVILLE — Ninety-ninety one.
That was the year the Portville High School girls basketball team made the state semifinals and played their first season in the school’s current gym, but for Inga Welty, it was more than that. An assistant coach suggested she become a coach and a teacher, not an athletic trainer.
Fast forward 32 years, walk into the gymnasium at Portville and you will find Inga and her daughters, Mallory, Mia and Kayla laughing and having a good time like the “best friends” they say they are.
The Welty family, very active in the school community, has been in the school for “thousands of hours and live” at the school, according to Inga.
The three Welty daughters who were present (sister Karly is currently playing collegiately at Alfred) say they built their relationship on “Portville pride, basketball and love for each other.” They say those three things led them to follow in their mother’s footsteps as a basketball player, but their mom, a 25-year coaching veteran, sees a special sight unfolding as her twin daughters Mallory and Mia near the end of their scholastic careers. The twins were among the six who were honored at the team’s Senior Night festivities prior to Tuesday night’s game against Gowanda and the last of Inga’s four daughters to make that walk.
“IT’S BEEN so special being able to share the sport I love with each of my daughters at different times,” Welty admitted. “What makes it even more special is, I get to share the special moments with their friends too, and it’s been so much fun.”
Welty recalled that when she had the opportunity to coach Kayla and Karly, her husband Larry, the high school principal, would bring the youngsters to all the games.
“Our family’s bond is so special, and we do everything together,” Inga said of making sure her family was all in attendance, “no matter how old they were.”
The Welty sisters agree their dedication comes from Inga’s roots.
“Even growing up, I lived in this building, (my family) went to every athletic event and followed everything; we loved this place, and I think it’s trickling down to our kids,” Inga said.
The ‘trickle-down effect’ had a particular effect on Kayla, second all-time in assists (296) at Division II Thiel College, who decided to return home and re-join the program as an assistant coach.
“I felt like I was detached from my sisters and I missed so many milestones and special moments,” the eldest sister said. “The twins (Mallory and Mia) are seniors now, and I can be right there for all of it.”
The possibility of playing at the next level remains for both senior twins, but the thought of juggling collegiate athletics and academics appears daunting.
“After seeing the process and adjustments Karly has gone through in college, I don’t know if I want to play at that level,” Mia said.
For Mallory, the thought process has been close to the same, and she’s taking every opportunity to let her final campaign as a Panther marinate.
“I don’t really know what I want to do with my future yet,” she said. “I’m enjoying my senior year and just waiting to see what happens.”
Inga admitted, “I miss them being little. The only thing I don’t miss is having to yell at them when they would be disruptive while I was coaching. They learned pretty fast not to interrupt mom or they’d get yelled at in front of the team.”
Will she leave coaching as her daughters conclude their careers at Portville?
“There’s no way I can walk away,” Inga maintained. “ I love the game and the girls I coach. It’s truly a special group; I need to keep going … the question never crossed my mind.”