SCIO — Safe to say the Andover/Whitesville girls basketball team is back on track.
After suffering a pair of double-digit-deficit setbacks in the middle of the month, to Canisteo-Greenwood and Wellsville — just its second and third losses of the year — A/W has now won consecutive games to return to the win column.
On the heels of a 66-7 victory over Hinsdale on Friday, A/W picked up another convincing victory on Monday, using a strong second half to beat Scio/Friendship, 69-45, in an Allegany County Division II matchup.
Vanessa Hall poured in 27 points, including 17 across the second and third frames, Lexy Palmatier had 10 and four others had either seven or eight points as A/W (9-3) tied its best scoring output of the season.
S/F, behind 16 points from Nevaeh Ross, played A/W pretty evenly over the first 16 minutes, trailing just 29-25 at the break. But A/W used a 40-point second-half outburst to pull away.
Ross finished with 23 points for S/F (9-4), which had a five-game win streak snapped.
GFLCAA
New Life Christian 53, Rochester Rapids 20
ALLEGANY — Marceline Hutter pumped in 30 points, with five assists, to power New Life Christian.
Lily Chase added 13 for New Life (8-2). Emalie Bard and Jane Witkowski each had six points for the Rochester Rapids.
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 60, Archbishop Walsh 15
OLEAN — Onalee Osgood racked up 20 points and Rebekah Butcher tacked on 16 to power Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-11) to its second win — both over Walsh.
Emma Gassman added 10 points for the Timberwolves.
Mount Morris 51, Hinsdale 24
MOUNT MORRIS — Maria Caceres Pou registered 19 points and Denishka Valentin posted 15 to key Mount Morris (6-7).
Hinsdale fell to 0-14.
Campbell-Savona 63, Bolivar-Richburg 27
CAMPBELL — Two players reached double figures and three others posted between eight and nine points to key a balanced scoring effort for Campbell-Savona.
Leading 18-10 after the first quarter, the Panthers (2-10) used a 12-7 second quarter to bring a double-digit lead into halftime and then limited the Wolverines to just 10 points over the final 16 minutes.
Caitlyn Steiner had nine points for Bolivar-Richburg (4-7).
Clymer 53, Salamanca 33
CLYMER — After narrowly beating Salamanca earlier in the year (50-46), Clymer pulled away for a 20-point victory.
Alexys Neckers scored 19 points, Abby White posted 18 and both knocked down three 3-pointers, accounting for all six treys, for Clymer (11-3). Lezly McComber and Bella Wolfe each had 11 points for Salamanca (5-7). The Warriors were whistled for 19 fouls to Clymer’s 13, allowing the latter to go 15-of-22 at the stripe in the win.
“(We) just got into foul trouble really fast in the first half and couldn’t get into our offensive sets on the other side at an effective rate,” Salamanca coach Joe Hinman said. “It’s very difficult to win basketball games when you let the other team get to the free throw line as much as we did.
“I think Clymer outworked us on both sides of the ball but we have to make sure we keep looking forward and stay positive with this busy week ahead. It’s a long season. There are a lot more opportunities for this team to get better, myself included.”
SATURDAY
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 40, Olean 37
OLEAN — Sarah Morris piled up 20 points, 18 of those in a game-changing second half, to key Pioneer past Olean for the second time this season.
Morris had just two first-half points and Olean shut down the Panthers while bringing a 19-11 lead into the break. Morris posted 18 over the final 16 minutes as Pioneer outscored the Huskies 29-18 to go ahead and then hang on down the stretch.
Leah Williams recorded 16 points while Jezerae Fayson chipped in nine for Olean (4-7), which was hampered by an 8-of-18 effort at the free throw line. The Huskies played the Panthers much closer after dropping a 60-32 decision earlier in the year.