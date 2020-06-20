While on my recent getaway to Rhode Island, my grandson Nate’s church group had planned a father-son float trip. Seth, my son-in-law, was exceptionally busy from 7 a.m. to often 10 p.m., seven days a week, administering the nation’s AP testing. I didn’t envy him that responsibility one bit as all had to be done by phone and Zoom instead of at the annual convention.
Seth asked if I’d go in his place and I happily agreed.
The trip would take place on the Wood River, which springs forth in Connecticut, then flows through Rhode Island joining the Pawcatuck before entering the Atlantic Ocean at Stonington.
The river’s 25 miles long and winds through some of the more heavily forested regions of both states. The river’s water quality is of top concern as eight small dams along its course provide drinking water for thousands. Over 14,000 acres of the river’s drainage is protected and monitored by the Arcadia Management System, ensuring no environmentally threatening activity takes place.
Therefore, it’s no surprise this river is also Rhode Island’s premier trout stream. Since the river banks are 90% forested and fed by many spring-originating tributaries, the waters remain cold and pure year round. It’s stocked several times yearly with brown, rainbow and brook trout.
Upon learning this I, of course, made sure Nate and I had our ultralight outfits ready to go.
Before early settlers came to this region, two native tribes used the Wood River drainage for winter quarters. The Mohegan set up camp above Baily Pond in Sterling, Connecticut, while the Narragansett wintered just below what is now the Rhode Island state line. The thick forests, plentiful water supply and abundant game in this region made it ideal for the colder months. During summer they moved to the coasts and more open areas to grow crops, fish and gather other abundant ocean resources.
We met up with the other parents and boys at 9 a.m., then took a 40-minute drive to the river. Once we jumped off I-95 the roads quickly became narrow and twisting. Old stone walls lined our path and tall white pines and thick oak trees towered over us as we drove. There was little doubt we were traveling through a sparsely populated and wild area.
At last we turned into a dirt parking lot, our launch site. We unloaded the canoes and gear, left one vehicle, drove downstream to our destination, left another vehicle, and then returned to the canoes and start of our journey.
I was a little surprised at the size of the river. It was narrow, only 15 feet wide, but appeared deep and quick flowing. Several trout rose as I watched, but they wouldn’t touch a worm, Nate informed me, as he tried to catch them while we were spotting cars.
We slid the canoe in the water and I quickly discovered fishing would be difficult — if not impossible. The river went straight for 50 yards then took a hard left. Overhanging trees, logs and bushes lined the banks and stream channel and almost immediately I found myself using every canoe-paddling and maneuvering skill I possessed.
The 90-degree bend to the left on a 15-foot-wide stream in a 17-foot canoe takes your full attention. I back-paddled hard on the left and ordered Nate to paddle hard ahead on the right. This swung our bow sharply left and we made the corner.
Almost immediately several overhanging trees converged over the stream and I frantically grabbed at my rod and laid it flat on the bottom of the canoe to avoid getting the line tangled in the branches which almost tore my hat off.
Almost everywhere I looked trout were rising. The place was loaded, but I couldn’t get a cast in. The stream twisted and turned while Nate and I had our hands full just staying in the middle of the stream, off the bank and many sunken logs. Straining and twisting around a sharp bend a 3-foot-in-diameter fallen tree trunk lay across the stream. Someone had cut an opening, but it was barely wide enough for our canoe. We lined ourselves up and shot the gap. Whew, I was sweating and Nate learning fast how to back paddle, fend off, push off, draw stroke and duck low branches in rapid fire sequence.
At last a straight stretch appeared and I fired out some quick casts with a small Panther Martin. I had hit after hit, but couldn’t hook up. I switched to a 1/8-ounce spinner with no bucktail and started catching native brook trout between 6- and 8-inches long. They were everywhere, but the best and deepest holes were on steep bends where I was too busy paddling to fish. Very frustrating with other canoes right behind us.
Then a log across the river with only 2 inches of water over it. We had to get out — luckily the water was only knee deep — and slide the canoe over. We waited for the others and grabbing their gunwales, slid them over, too. The smaller kids would have had a problem here.
Lunch was beside a deep pool, a tall tree with steps to climb and leap from — very cool for the kids. Then, back down the river.
Half a mile from the end of our float we entered the still waters of the river’s first dam. It looked like perfect bass and pickerel habitat. I caught a 12-inch fallfish, looking much like giant chub. It fought well. Then a cast into a pickerel weed-lined pocket. A hard hit and a nice fish rocketed out of the water, fighting like crazy and jumping several times, but I couldn’t get a good look at it.
Finally, it was beside the boat, a beautiful 18-inch rainbow. Yes!
The kids got a kick of watching the battle and all had to touch the trout and admire it. What a way to end a beautiful day on the challenging, twisting, turning, log-choked Wood River.