The big offseason question for Bills fans was how the team would fare having lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the Giants head coaching job.
After all, he seemed to maximize quarterback Josh Allen’s considerable skills and, in New York, he’s off to a 2-0 start with tense wins over the Titans and Panthers and a great shot at another victory Monday night when hosting the Cowboys minus their starting quarterback.
The Buffalo faithful recall Daboll’s last two games as OC when Allen produced a pair of incredible playoff performances. In a 47-17 victory over New England he went 21-of-25 through the air for 308 yards with five touchdowns and six rushes for 66 yards.
But the pièce de résistance came a week later in the “13 seconds” debacle at Kansas City. In that game, Allen was 27-of-37 for 329 yards with four touchdown passes to Gabriel Davis and 11 carries for 68 yards.
Not only did he not throw a pick in either game, he was also 48-of-62 passing (77%) for 637 yards and nine TDs.
Those are incredible numbers in the postseason.
Could Daboll’s successor, former quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, evoke the same success from Allen?
Well, in his first two games calling plays for Buffalo’s elite QB, Allen has gone 26-of-31 for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two picks plus 10 carries for 56 yards with a score against the Rams and 26-of-38 for 317 yards with four TDs and no interceptions versus Tennessee.
That combined total, 52-of-69 (75%), 614 yards, seven touchdowns and two picks, seems to indicate that Allen and his coordinator are also in sync.
HOWEVER, Dorsey, who went 38-2 and won a national championship while quarterbacking the University of Miami, admits he had the advantage of familiarity when taking over for Daboll.
“It’s a huge plus for us to keep that continuity and any tweaks and adjustments are within the realm of the system,” he said. “It’s not like you’re bringing in new terminology and a brand new system. It’s what these guys have done in previous years. It’s been a great advantage for us to pick up where we left off in the past, not only with Josh but all the guys up front, the job they’re doing in pass protection and blocking and with the receivers being on the same page with Josh.”
Dorsey added, “The communication with Josh where he’s comfortable enough to share with me and me with him is something where you have to earn that trust and we’ve been able to earn that through our communication over that time.
“The fact we were able to win those first two games says something. The communication between coach and player and coaches and coaches that we’ve had … the flow of the game has been calm and beneficial for everybody from us to the players and downstairs to upstairs (in the booth where he calls plays) has been really smooth. That’s helped us make adjustments and get things done that need to be done.”
He concluded, “Offensive football is just about doing your job … if you’ve got 11 guys doing their job, it gives you a chance … if one guy goes haywire and misses an assignment, a lot of time that play gets blown up. A lot of it is guys being accountable to each other, doing their job, trusting each other and the guy next to you and not feeling that you have to do more than your individual job for that play.
“Every game is going to be different, (play calls) are going to be dictated by the flow of the game and how things are going. That’s our focus, what’s the best way to help us win this football game.”
