GLENS FALLS — After a perfect Saturday in pool play, the Portville girls volleyball team enjoyed another clean sweep to secure the Panthers’ seventh state championship in program history.

Just as they did in two sets on Saturday, Portville rolled past Section 11’s Port Jefferson in Sunday’s championship, sweeping to a 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 victory at Cool Insuring Arena.

 

