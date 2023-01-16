BATH — It was a matchup of two of the best defensive programs in their respective counties.
And the fifth and final girls matchup, and third of the day, of the seventh annual Dan Barkley Showcase, pitting Steuben and Allegany County, played out as such.
Marissa Reid registered 15 points, including a pair of game-sealing free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Avoca-Prattsburgh to a 40-37 triumph over Fillmore in girls basketball action on Saturday.
In a tight contest throughout, neither team led by more than six (A/P’s 22-16 halftime lead) and both teams remained in the 30s into the final few seconds of the extra frame until Reid’s freebies. Fillmore (6-3) rallied with a 13-5 third quarter, the largest scoring frame for either team, to bring a narrow two-point lead into the final frame, but Emma Carlton drilled a deep jumper to tie it at 33 late and force OT. The Vikings (7-6) then outscored the Eagles 7-4 over the final five minutes, with the help of a few free throws and forced turnovers, to seal it.
“It was a battle, and Avoca/Prattsburgh is a good team,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “They’re bigger than us, everyone was bigger than us, but we knew that we were going to be in for a battle like this. We have players with lots of game experience, but they haven’t been in a lot of tense end-of-game situations yet, let alone an overtime game.
“I thought they did some good things in certain regards, and were a little nervous in others. This game was good for us to have to show us how to be better in big moments.”
Hope Russell notched 11 points for the Eagles, who had a five-game win streak snapped.
DAN BARKLEY SHOWCASEAddison 57, Genesee Valley/Belfast 28BATH — Jillian Ames knocked down five 3-pointers, four coming in the first half, en route to 21 points to key Addison.
The Knights embarked on a 12-0 second-quarter run to bring a 29-14 lead into the break and used a 20-7 third quarter to pull away.
Kerrigan Driskell added 10 points for Addison (9-2). Mary Hamer collected 18 of 28 points for Genesee Valley/Belfast (6-5).
Canisteo-Greenwood 63, Andover/Whitesville 47
BATH — Canisteo-Greenwood’s three-headed scoring monster combined for 57 points to help keep C-G unbeaten at 13-0.
Bailey Mullen pumped in 24 points with seven rebounds while Brooke Burd (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Lillian Mullen (16 points, 14 assists) both had double-doubles. Up 16-10 early, C-G used a 20-6 second quarter to take a 36-16 halftime lead and maintained control in the second half.
“When a team can attack you from a bunch of different ways, scoring from the inside and outside, it’s going to hurt,” A/W co-coach Jake Bannerman said. “When you try and stop one thing, they dump it down to Burd. After the initial shock of playing them, I thought we did a good job. Fillmore was tough, but this team has a number of weapons. They are going to do well, and they’re undefeated for a reason.”
Vanessa Hall piled up a game-high 29 points, including four treys, for Andover/Whitesville. A/W outscored C-G 31-27 after the break despite being without one starter (Kennedy Bledsoe) and losing another (Zoe Baert) in the first three minutes with an injury.
GFLCAANew Life Christian 41, Rochester Rapids 37ROCHESTER — Marceline Hutter scored 25 of her team’s 41 points and notched six steals to spark New Life Christian.
Brightleen Ngunyi added 12 rebounds and five assists for New Life, which used a 16-10 third quarter to gain some separation.
“It was a tough, physical game,” New Life coach Sarah Hutter said. “Brightleen did a nice job of rebounding and getting the ball out to Marci in transition. On a night when the offense wasn’t clicking, Marci was able to get several easy baskets on the fast break.”
“We were a little shaky in the last couple of minutes, but the girls were able to persevere.”
NON-LEAGUEJasper-Troupsburg 59, Hinsdale 23HINSDALE — Natalie Cornell racked up 31 points on 14 field goals and a 3-for-5 effort St the line to lead Jasper-Troupsburg.
Reagan Miles added 13 points for the Wildcats (4-7).
Jenna Sutton had seven points for Hinsdale (0-11).
Chautauqua Lake 55, Allegany-Limestone 43MAYVILLE — Erma Wolcott netted eight of her 11 points in a game-swinging third quarter to lift Chautauqua Lake.
Ava Olson recorded 10 points and three others chipped in eight points for the Thunderbirds. Clinging to a 26-23 lead at the break, Chautauqua Lake used a 20-12 third quarter to bring a double-digit lead into the final quarter.
Madison Callen produced a big double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds for Allegany-Limestone.
Clymer 50, Salamanca 46SALAMANCA — Aurora Ordines poured in 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Clymer drilled a big 3-pointer in the final minute to hold off Salamanca.
Alexys Neckers added 15 points while Natalie Johnson grabbed nine rebounds for the Bears (9-2).
Karina Crouse totaled 17 points, including four treys, six assists and three steals while Lezly McComber posted 13 points, five rebounds and three steals and Bella Wolfe (8 points) pulled down seven rebounds for the Warriors (5-5, 1-2). Salamanca trailed 38-32 entering the final frame before making it a one-possession game in the final minute.
AT ROCHESTER New Life Christian (41)
Hutter 11 3-4 25, Ngunyi 2 2-2 6, Chase 1 0-0 2, Bluntt 3 0-0 6, Rhodes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-6 41.
Rochester Rapids (37)
Young 4 1-2 9, Astuto 4 0-0 8, Bard 4 0-0 8, Spears 3 0-0 8, Witowski 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 1-2 37. New Life Christian 8 15 31 41 Rochester 8 14 24 37
Three-point goals: NLC (none); Roch. 2 (Spears). Total fouls: NLC 7, Roch. 10. Fouled out:
Young (R).
AT BATH Addison (57)
Miller 1 0-0 2, Driskell 5 0-0 10, Lai 2 0-0 4, McClean 1 1-2 3, Terwilliger 3 2-2 8, Ames 8 0-0 21, Jackson 3 0-0 7, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 3-4 57.
GV/Belfast (28)
Drozdowski 1 3-6 6, Bigelow 2 0-0 4, Hamer 7 4-5 18. Totals: 10 9-11 28. Addison 10 29 49 57 GV/Belfast 6 14 21 28
Three-point goals: Addison 6 (Ames 5, Jackson); GV/B 1 (Hamer). Total fouls: Addison 11, GV/B 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT HINSDALE Jasper-Troupsburg (59)
Cady 4 1-3 9, Ross 2 0-0 4, Cornell 14 3-5 31, White 1 0-0 2, Miles 5 3-4 13. Totals: 26 7-12 59.
Hinsdale (23)
Foskit 1 0-0 2, Jimmerson 2 0-0 4, J. Sutton 2 2-2 7, Miller 1 0-0 2, Tuttle 2 2-4 6, Buckles 1 0-1 2, Veno 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 5-8 23. Jasper-Troupsburg 15 34 51 59 Hinsdale 2 11 19 23
Three-point goals: J-T (none); Hinsdale 1 (J. Sutton). Total fouls: J-T 9, Hinsdale 12. Fouled out:
Stuart (J-T).
AT MAYVILLE Allegany-Limestone (43)
Callen 8 6-10 22, Giardini 3 1-4 7, Fisher 2 0-0 4, Herzog 2 0-1 4, Klice 1 0-0 2, Hayes 0 2-2 2, Kahm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-17 43.
Chautauqua Lake (55)
Cole 2 0-2 4, Donato 3 1-2 8, Gates 1 0-0 2, Gilkinson 4 0-0 8, Olson 5 0-0 10, Putney 4 0-0 8, Riedesel 1 0-0 2, Wolcott 5 1-3 11, Zarpentine 0 2-2 2. Totals: 25 4-9 55. A-L 13 23 35 43 Chaut. Lake 14 26 46 55
Three-point goals: A-L (none); Chaut. Lake 1 (Donato). Total fouls: A-L 10, Chaut Lake. 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT BATH Canisteo-Greenwood (63)
B. Mullen 9 6-8 24, Roach 1 0-0 2, Richardson 1 0-0 2, L. Mullen 7 2-3 16, Peters 1 0-2 2, Burd 8 1-2 17. Totals: 27 9-15 63.
Andover/Whitesville (47)
V. Hall 11 3-4 29, Lewis-Ellison 3 0-0 7, Terhune 3 0-0 6, G. Hall 1 0-0 3, Waters 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19 3-5 47. C-G 16 36 53 63 A/W 10 16 35 47
Three-point goals: C-G (none); A/W 6 (V. Hall 4, Lewis-Ellison, G. Hall). Total fouls: C-G 12, A/W 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT BATH Avoca/Prattsburgh (40)
Hinson-Pike 0 1-2 1, Hakes 3 0-0 6, Carlton 3 0-0 6, Schlesing 1 1-4 3, Edwards 4 1-4 9, Reid 5 5-6 15. Totals: 16 8-16 40.
Fillmore (37)
H. Russell 5 1-2 11, G. Russell 3 1-1 7, Rose 1 0-2 2, McCumiskey 3 1-3 7, Miller 1 2-3 4, Geertman 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 5-11 37. A/P 10 22 27 33 40 Fillmore 9 16 29 33 37
Three-point goals: A/P (none); Fillmore (none). Total fouls: A/P 15, Fillmore 15. Fouled out: None.