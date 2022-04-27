NORTH COLLINS — Traveling to North Collins to conclude a suspended game from the night before in the third inning, the Salamanca baseball team still got in a full game’s worth of action on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 2-1 Monday when the game was stopped due to weather. When the teams returned a day later, North Collins took the Warriors to extra innings, but Salamanca prevailed in the ninth for a 5-3 CCAA Div. III win.
Hayden Hoag drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth with a triple, bringing home Jorden Ambuske, who led off the inning with a hit.
Pitchers Zaron Tucker, Harley Hoag and Shawn Bacelli combined to hold North Collins to three hits. Hoag had seven strikeouts against six walks in a long relief effort.
Andy Herrick reached base three times and scored twice for Salamanca (7-3, 4-1).
“It was just a hard fought league game,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. Obviously it made it tough having to travel up there two days in a row but I think It was a character building win. Our pitchers kept us in the game and we got some big hits in the ninth to win it.”
Derek Ebersole had two hits and a walk and scored once for North Collins (1-4).
NON-LEAGUEWellsville 4, Arkport/Canaseraga 0WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville pitching staff remained red-hot, tossing its second-straight shutout while lifting the Lions to 5-4.
After blanking Caniseto-Greenwood on Monday, Cooper Brockway surrendered just two hits and struck out 10 over six innings before Cody Costello fanned a pair and allowed one hit in the seventh.
“We need our pitching to be better this season and it has been really great and a huge improvement for our guys over the last two games,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said.
Alex Green caught the shutout performance and swung an effective bat, posting a two-run triple in the second to make it 3-0. Arkport/Canaserga put together a similarly impressive outing as a pair of pitchers combined to strike out 10 while also surrendering just three hits,
“They are a good team so it was a really great win for us to get before we take on a really talented Bath team Thursday,” Delahunt said.
AT NORTH COLLINS
R H E
Salamanca 200 001 002 — 5 5 1 North Collins 011 100 000 — 3 3 2 Zaron Tucker (1 SO, 3 BB), Harley Hoag (2) (7 SO, 6 BB), Shawn Bacelli (8) (1 SO) and Jaxon Tarr Derek Ebersole (2 SO, 1 BB), Colton Brady (4) (6 SO, 3 BB), Matt Warsaw (9) (1 SO) and Montana Robbins
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E