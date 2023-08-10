OLEAN – A change of the guard has occurred at the helm of Olean varsity boys soccer as a former Husky player, TJ Magro, takes over head coaching duties from the long-serving Jim Charles, who retired last fall.
Despite his youth, the 2017 OHS graduate — a former Big 30 All-Star alongside his brother JT — brings a heap of soccer experience with him into the position. While he was a student in the Olean City School District he played from the modified level all the way through his senior year of high school. Along with his time, came the accolades. An MVP season in his senior year to go along with being the team’s top goalscorer in three out of the four years he played on the varsity team.
Magro then took his talents to the college level where he played at the Division III level at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. According to Magro, the experience brings to his new coaching job comes from the fact that he’s “played all different types of soccer …and gone everywhere to play soccer.”
Being named as the program’s new head coach is something that Magro is taking to with excitement. He knows that the program has had a long history with Charles, who served for 25 years with the Huskies and won over 200 games in that time. However, he also understands that with new leadership comes new methods that may be more suited towards today’s game.
“It means so much for this program,” Magro said. “I am bringing a totally different energy to the game, to the pitch. These guys are going to get a whole different coach than they’ve ever seen before. I just think in general, Jim Charles was a great coach but old (styles) die and new things need to happen so bringing a new energy and a new perspective to the game, I feel like it really helps.”
One such emphasis for this season is his team’s fitness and goalscoring. His players share this vision according to Magro, who leveled with them in terms of what it will take to improve.
“That we are able to run all the way until the end of the game,” Magro said of the strengths he envisions for the team. “I want them to be able to score goals. Last year they were (2-11-1), they had barely any goals and I talked to a lot of the guys and they say ‘we want to be able to finish, we want to be able to pass’ and I told them ‘OK, I can get you there but we just have to work.’”
Currently, Magro’s players, like all New York high school athletes, are under no mandate to be at any practice. But the number of players that he has seen turn up for optional training camps has impressed him.
“Right now we are at the track doing speed camp and we’ve been doing this since July 31 and I’ve had an immense amount of players come and it’s all optional,” he said. “I’m not allowed to have sanctioned practice right now and everybody comes here on their own time. I’m just here to help whenever … I can teach these guys what they really need and give them the time and whatever they want.”
Magro says this speaks to the dedication his players have. From his point of view the relationship and trust he wants to instill in his program is a two-way street.
“It shows the clear dedication,” he said as he watched his players warm up before one of their optional practices. “My coach’s perspective is that if they see me showing clear dedication to them and the team, they are going to give it to me right back and I’m seeing it right now.”
Magro also plans to address team chemistry in his first-year to-do list while calling the shots. This is something he wants to start early with team bonding exercises and his players engaging in the community. One thing that he made clear they do not have to compromise over is the one game they have in their sights for this upcoming campaign. There is a shared goal of overcoming a foe that has long got the better of them.
“We are going to beat Allegany,” Magro said of the neighboring Gators. “That’s the goal. As a graduate, I never actually beat Allegany and I wanted to make that a goal. A lot of these guys, a lot of these seniors have lost to Allegany a lot so that’s their main goal right now too. Beat Allegany.”
Despite the strong energy that he and his players want to exhume this season, Magro remains that his true expectations for his players are the bare minimum. He wants his team to score goals and improve in any area they can. For a team with a 2-11-1 record last season, Magro expressed that “it’s only up from here.”