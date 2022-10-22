12-point

This huge buck isn’t from Maine or Iowa, it’s from the Olean area and shows that given good enough feed and a long life, our bucks can reach 270 pounds or more, as this buck did.

 Wade Robertson/Olean Times Herald

Every knowledgeable bow hunter knows or has read that really big deer are found in Maine. The harsh winters and deep snows over thousands of years have evolved a race of large-bodied whitetails that are better able to survive the environment.

In New York state during my youth a large buck, a very large buck, weighed 150 pounds, and they were few and far between. Heavy hunting and a low survival rate didn’t allow bucks to reach their full potential.

