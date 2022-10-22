Every knowledgeable bow hunter knows or has read that really big deer are found in Maine. The harsh winters and deep snows over thousands of years have evolved a race of large-bodied whitetails that are better able to survive the environment.
In New York state during my youth a large buck, a very large buck, weighed 150 pounds, and they were few and far between. Heavy hunting and a low survival rate didn’t allow bucks to reach their full potential.
But, how large can bucks grow here if they live long enough?
IT WAS about 3:30 p.m. when Jim Acker grabbed his crossbow and began still-hunting his way toward a stand. A few steps, watch, wait, listen to the chipmunks scurrying through the leaves. A few gray squirrels sorted through the leaves also, heads popping upright every few seconds searching for danger.
Loud-mouthed blue jays raised a ruckus and Jim waited patiently to see what might have stirred up their ire, but whatever it was didn’t show itself.
The hill dropped away, the saplings now thick in front of him as he searched for the landmarks leading him those last 50 yards to the tree stand. There the large maple stood, 30 yards past the maple were the two, 4-inch beech you could just squeeze between. The double-trunked cherry appeared next and just behind it he saw steps reaching upward.
He tied the crossbow to the rope and climbed upward. Once seated he pulled up the bow, nocked an arrow and looked around. It was so peaceful and beautiful that time of day. The wind had dropped and the filtered afternoon sun shed a golden glow over the fall foliage. It was great just to be in the woods on such an afternoon.
He settled in to wait. Waiting patiently, hoping against hope for a big buck to appear were second nature to him. Today it was enough just to sit and enjoy the glorious world surrounding him, fall in all its splendor.
AN HOUR passed when a doe suddenly materialized out of the understory. She nosed about, nibbling shoots, leaves and crunching red acorns whenever she found them. Only 15 yards away she was unaware she was under observation. Jim watched patiently, happy just to see a deer. The doe came to a striped maple, ate a low leaf, raised her head, nibbled a higher leaf, raised her head again and grabbed another. Quite accidently she was staring straight up at Jim. She stared for a startled second and then turned and bolted, running away in big, high bounds.
Jim shook his head. Usually, deer take more time to identify danger, but this old gal wasn’t taking any chances. He settled back to wait some more.
The sun disappeared behind the hilltop, the light fading. Looking back to his right Jim saw a deer. Something about the size and color made him think it was a buck. As the deer moved through the saplings he saw antlers — nice antlers! This was a shooter and he forgot about the rack and looked for an opening. Slowly the buck moved toward him and even offered a slightly backward angling shot, but Jim knew better than to take that risk.
The buck suddenly turned to the left and stepped into an opening offering a perfectly broadside target. Jim aimed just behind the shoulder and squeezed.
The bolt flew; there was the “thwack” of a solid hit and the deer turned and ran directly away, the bolt showing, the buck’s big white tail finally disappearing some 70 yards away.
Jim realized his heart was pounding and his hands were shaking. Despite all the years, these exciting and intense moments never lost their magic. He reached for his phone and called his son, Jay. The more people tracking the deer the better.
IN 30 minutes, Jay appeared and after a quick appraisal of the situation they walked to the last spot the deer was seen. Not surprisingly there was little blood, but the big deer’s tracks were easily followed for a distance. A little blood here, a little there, then all signs ceased. Continuing on in the same direction, they hit a trail. No fresh tracks crossed it. The deer must be behind them. They retraced their steps and turned on their flashlights.
“Do you smell that?” Jay asked.
“Smell what?” Jim said.
“Deer.”
Shining his light around Jay took a few steps, looking upwind and down a slight opening. To his great relief the bright beams illuminated the bolt’s bright-colored fletching and the buck.
Both ran up to the site and their mouths flew open. The deer was huge with a mainframe 10-point rack and two 1-inch stickers at the bases making it a 12-point point. It took both of them to drag the deer 30 feet to an opening. The buck’s massive, more than 46-inch chest showed he weighed 270 pounds, the massive neck 28 inches in diameter.
Father and son stood and hugged, basking in the glow of taking such a trophy and sharing such a unique experience. Of such things are glorious memories made.