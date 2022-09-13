OLEAN — The confetti canisters had to wait a few extra minutes, but, thankfully for the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team, not too much longer.
A-L was pushed to overtime by cross-town rival Olean in its pursuit of a milestone victory, but it finally got the game’s decisive — and only — goal in the 90th minute.
That’s when a crosser from A-L’s Janie Missel found its way from the right side to a leaping Cait Kellogg, who knocked in a header past Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards. At last with the game’s first goal, under the new “sudden victory” New York girls soccer overtime format, the Gators could celebrate.
The 1-0 win gave longtime A-L coach Dale MacArthur his 500th career victory. Entering his 35th season at 498-121-38, MacArthur needed just two wins to join an exclusive club. Already the winningest coach in Section 6 history, he is thus the first from Section 6 to reach the 500-win mark and the fifth in all of New York.
“It means I'm pretty old,” MacArthur said in a moment of self-deprecation.
But the emotions of this latest career marker quickly caught up with MacArthur.
“I just ... think back over the years ... a lot of young ladies that put up with me, that listened, that played their roles and believed,” he said, fighting through emotional pauses to finish his thought. “And it's one of those things that my wife always says, 'teaching is a profession that's the gift that keeps on giving.' Coaching's the same thing, it's a gift that keeps on giving. Well, it's teaching, I guess, isn't it?
“But you never know who you're having an effect on exactly. Sometimes you never know, sometimes it's years later. I got a letter a week ago out of the blue and it said everything that this was about for me. It was just one of those moments and just so rewarding, so rewarding it's incredible. But what it means to me is all the kids that have been through this program. I love them all.”
Before Kellogg’s header, Edwards made seven saves to keep the Gators off the board. A-L goalkeeper Chloe Baker had five saves in a shutout. Corner kicks were also nearly even, with A-L holding a 4-3 advantage.
A-L improved to 2-2 (1-1 league) with each of the last three decided in overtime.
“They just like to play so much, they want to play for 100 minutes instead of 80,” MacArthur quipped.
MacArthur said he thought early on the first goal would likely decide the winner. A-L’s top scorer from 2021, Olivia Paterniti, has yet to play as she rehabs a knee injury from last season.
“We're struggling to score,” MacArthur said. “Without Olivia — a huge percent of our offense ran through her and we're just trying to find ways to get people open, encourage them to shoot when they're open. But they're not in that mode right now. We have a lot of people who want to pass the ball off to someone else and let them take the shot, where Liv would take the shot. But we're just trying to get kids to understand the best shot you're going to have, the one you're going to get is the one you have right now. It doesn't always work that way for them.”
A-L kept a clean sheet defensively, however, giving its attack enough time to find the goal it needed.
“There were some shaky moments but we hung in there and we pretty much covered for one another,” MacArthur said of his defense. “There were a couple moments, but there was no time I was really, really worried about them getting a really good look.”
OHS coach Dan Freeman expects his team to have to work through nerves when it plays A-L. But the Huskies came out on the attack.
“In that first five or 10 minutes, I feel like the girls got the nerves out, I felt like they were playing well, they came at halftime and I was like, ‘I told you you could play with this team,’” Freeman said. “And they were like, we know we can play with this team. I felt like they brought it in the second half, I feel like the shots were pretty even overall.”
But Freeman conceded his team suffered a bit of fatigue in overtime.
“I could tell that my center-mids ... just missed a couple marks,” he said. “But I saw (Kellogg), I knew she would score that goal. You saw her set up, you saw her squat down right as that thing was coming and I knew I didn't have her marked, if that hits her head it's going in. So kudos to that girl, and that cross, that was definitely the play of the day right there.”
Freeman spoke highly of MacArthur, a longtime foe of the Huskies.
“I feel like we're enemies on the soccer field but I know I've coached with him before in the Corporate Cup and he deserves it, man, he's been doing it for a long time,” Freeman said. “He's a very talented coach. I've worked with him, I know his experience. That's awesome for him: 500 wins. I don't think I'm going to get 500 wins in my career.
“That's just awesome. I always say it, we have such great soccer in the area and I don't think people realize how good the soccer is in the area. It's nice to come out here and be able to battle it out with a local team.”