ALLEGANY — At the beginning of every scholastic sports season, Angelina Napoleon would take out a pen and put her goals to paper.
Sometimes it took a few weeks, or maybe the whole season, but eventually the markings on those pieces of paper often became reality for the Allegany-Limestone running star.
A-L coach Kathy Stamets said being able to visualize her goals had a strong impact on Napoleon’s determination to keep raising the bar — or keep lowering her times — all the way to school, sectional or even state and national records.
“She keeps her focus on those goals,” Stamets said. “Over the years she’s taken little bites out of goals, and now as you look at the goals she set, now they’re much different than she would have set a few years ago. I do think that’s kind of the key behind her determination and drive, is she’s got a goal, it’s written down and she’s working towards it. And she knows the hard work it takes.”
NAPOLEON graduated from ALCS with a strong claim as the best, certainly the most accomplished, high school athlete in the history of the Big 30 area. She won state championships in all three seasons — cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track — both her junior and senior years. She set a national record in the girls’ high school steeplechase and won the national championship. And just days after her graduation, she added perhaps the greatest gem to her collection, as the Gatorade National Player of the Year for girls track.
A day after winning the award in a surprise celebration at the high school, Napoleon was contemplative during a workout with Stamets.
“She commented something along the lines of, ‘this didn’t happen overnight ... I’m really proud that the work I’ve done over the years can lead to this,’” Stamets recalled, “so she understands that it takes every day and I think that’s what kind of keeps her going and drives her.”
And just because she’s leaving the halls of ALCS and the familiar comforts of home, don’t expect that drive to go away.
Over the weekend, Napoleon won the steeplechase at the USATF U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 10:15.09. Running the 3,000-meter steeple instead of the 2,000 (which is the standard for high school), Napoleon set her goal for the 10-minute mark; she had previously recorded multiple 2,000 steeple times under 6:20.
She was also third in the U20 1,500 meters.
“It’s two and a half extra laps,” Napoleon said before competing in the 3,000 steeple. “Going at a certain pace, that’s a lot. So I think it’s going to be different, it’s going to be new, but my goals right now, I’d like to go under 10 minutes, I think that would put me in a great place going into college, going into N.C. State and just finishing my senior year.”
THE USATF U20 win earned her a qualifying spot in the Pan Am Games, but Napoleon declined the invitation as she will focus on healing and preparing for college in what Stamets called a “super hard” decision.
After competing in Oregon, Napoleon took a trip to Los Angeles for the Gatorade Player of the Year Awards, where all 12 national winners for their respective sports are honored and two are crowned female and male athletes of the year.
Asked to name her proudest moment of a storied high school career, Napoleon didn’t hesitate to point to the National Player of the Year award.
“Honestly, I was just talking to my parents last night and I just couldn’t wrap my head around it, that I had even been thought of for this award or that my work on the track has gotten me to be even looked at for this award, even considered,” Napoleon said. “I think that’s probably my best accomplishment. I am truly speechless.”
Napoleon doesn’t often take the time to reflect on accomplishments; it’s normally on to the next goal.
“I’ll just take states (for example). I went to states and I had a mission and I completed that mission and I went and I had another thing I needed to complete,” she said. “I just kept moving on, and definitely I reflect back on that after my season’s over, but this award is kind of full-force, a reflection of my entire year. So this is definitely one of the best things that’s happened to me.”
Napoleon described the end of her high school career as “definitely bittersweet.”
“I’m definitely sad that I have to leave. This is my comfort zone,” she said. “It’s what I’ve grown up doing since I’ve been in seventh grade. I’ve run under Stamets since (that time), so it’s going to be definitely different being with a different coach, being with different teammates. But at the same time, I haven’t been more excited to work with such a talented group of athletes and talented group of coaches to get me to the level I need to be at to achieve more goals that I want to achieve.”
AT NORTH Carolina State, Napoleon will join a perennial power under Laurie Henes, track and field and cross country director and women’s head coach, and longtime Wolfpack coach Rollie Geiger, the program’s senior associate director. She cited the coaches and fellow athletes she will join as a reason she chose the Raleigh-based school. She’s already friends with fellow ‘23 recruit Kate Putman, a Cicero-North Syracuse grad, against whom she’s competed at the state level.
“I don’t know a lot of colleges that have had a coach that has gone to that school and come back and coached,” Napoleon said of Henes, an N.C. State alum. “And not only coached, but two times led their team to an NCAA Championship for cross country. I think that just says a lot and speaks volumes about her work and her commitment to the team and how well she takes care of her athletes. And the team there as well, a good portion of them are also from New York, so I have a lot in common with them.”
With high-level college athletics will also come high-level facilities. Napoleon will have a steeple pit on her own track, a luxury not afforded at many small high schools, along with multiple weight rooms and new locker rooms.
“It’s quite amazing,” she said. “They’re actually putting more additions onto it. They have a whole recovery space, ice baths, hot tubs. Just everything you could imagine that would be at a high-level school like that.”
Napoleon will no longer anchor the Gators’ track or cross country lineups in the fall, but her example should benefit Stamets’ teams for years to come.
“Her sportsmanship, the way that she encourages her teammates, I’ve had a couple parents of other athletes on the team come to me and just say how she’s impacted them, the fact that they look up to her,” Stamets said. “So, long-range, I think one of the things that she can do impacting the teams here is to give them the opportunity to believe in the unbelievable.
“She’s been working hard since seventh grade, so to see her hard work from those six years pay off and culminate in something so exciting can kind of give them in the back the of their mind the thought that, ‘Hey, if I work hard, I can achieve some things too.’”