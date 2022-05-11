JAMESTOWN — Two local doubles teams and one singles player have officially qualified for the Section 6 Tournament.
The Olean tandems of Isaac Moses and Alex Blehar and Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutillette and Allegany-Limestone star Marthinus Marais all went unbeaten to reach the semifinals of the CCAA sectional qualifier on Wednesday at the Lakewood YMCA.
By making the semis, they’ve automatically secured the area’s four spots for sectionals and will return to the Lakewood YMCA today (beginning at noon) for the CCAA semifinals and finals, which will determine seeding at the sectional event.
Moses and Blehar went 3-0 at the doubles event, beating teams from Panama and Allegany-Limestone before topping a team from Southwestern, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals. They lost just two total games across five sets. Linderman and Boutillette also went 3-0, defeating teams from Dunkirk and Falconer, also I’m decisive fashion, before edging a Maple Grove pairing, 6-4, 6-4, to make the semis on the other side of the bracket.
Marais, meanwhile, after receiving a first-round bye in singles action, handled Jamestown’s Stefano Isabella, 6-0, 6-0, in Round 2 before blanking Southwestern’s Brayden Haaksma in the quarterfinals.
Boutillette won two matches in the singles tournament before falling in the quarterfinals and Blehar and Moses won their first-round matches before losing in the Round of 16.
BOYS GOLFFalconer 29, Olean 26FALCONER — Olean posted two of three best scores, as Kamdyn McClain medaled with an impressive 3-over 39 and Talan Stitt notched a 42, but the Huskies (9-6, 8-6) fell short.
Coleson Barber posted a 41 and all five golfers shot 48 or better for Falconer (7-13, 5-7).
Bolivar-Richburg 33, Hinsdale 22BOLIVAR — Parker Keenan earned the medalist honor and led Hinsdale with a score of 48 (12-over par), but Bolivar-Richburg took the team win at Bolivar Country Club.
Parker Worth led B-R (3-4, 3-2) with a 49.
Fillmore 37.5, Genesee Valley/Belfast 17.5
RUSHFORD — Reid Cockle led Fillmore and collected the medalist honor, carding a 48 (13 over) at Allegheny Hills Golf Course.
The Eagles clinched the Allegany County league title for the fifth straight season.
“We were able to celebrate our senior golfers while winning our league this season,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “It was a beautiful night for golf and I’m very proud of the team.”
Will Guilford led Genesee Valley/Belfast (5-7) with a 58.
TUESDAY
BOYS TRACKWest Valley 87, Catt.-Little Valley 27Silver Creek/Forestville 78.3, West Valley 46.6WEST VALLEY — West Valley split a pair of separately scored duals, beating Cattaraugus-Little Valley and falling to Silver Creek/Forestville.
Jack Thornish led West Valley as a triple individual winner, taking the 1,600-meter run along with the 3,200 and triple jump. Nolan Spencer won the shot put and discus.
Alex Proknal led Silver Creek with wins in the 800 and long jump and Zach Strychalski swept the hurdles, the 110 high hurdles and 400 hurdles.
GIRLS TRACK
West Valley 52, Catt.-Little Valley 16Silver Creek/Forestville 61.5, West Valley 38.5WEST VALLEY — Janay Ghani and Olivia Harmony won three events each to lead West Valley as it split two dual meets.
Ghani won the 100 and 200-meter dashes and the long jump while Olivia Harmony scored two distance wins with the 1,500 and 3,000 along with the 100 hurdles.
Onalee Osgood won the shot put for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Portville’s Wyant sets school markPORTVILLE — Jenna Wyant, a sophomore at Portville Central School, set a school record during the Panthers’ dual track and field meet against Franklinville/Ellicottville on Monday.
Wyant established the new mark in the 400-meter dash with a second-place time of :59.8. That broke the previous 37-year-old mark of 1:00.3 set by Nancy Balletine in 1985.
AT ALLEGHENY HILLSFillmore:
Cockle 48, Hall 53, Roeske 57, Sylvester 59, Wiltsy 60
Genesee Valley: Guilford 58, Herring 60, Weaver 61, Grantier 61, Hemphil 63
AT BREEZEWOOD GC
Olean:
McClain 39, Stitt 42, Wilber 48, Lyons 48, Brokaw 52
Falconer:
Barber 41, Brainard 46, Pierce 46, Hannon 48, Swanson 48
AT BOLIVAR CCBolivar-Richburg:
Worth 49, Johnston 57, Easton 60, Greeson 61, Donoghue 65
Hinsdale: Keenan 48, Miller 53, Brett Bergstrom 66, Brad Bergstrom 76BOYSAT WEST VALLEYWest Valley 87, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 27Silver Creek/Forestville 78.3, West Valley 46.6100: Fetterich (SC) :12.2; 200: Lewis (SC) :26.34; 400: Perryman (SC) :59.48; 800: Proknal (SC) 2:17.1; 1,600: Thornish (WV) 5:21.9; 3,200: Thornish (WV) 12:19.3; 400 relay: Silver Creek/Forestville (Galton, Lewis, Fetterich, Ingram) :50.6; 1,600 relay: Silver Creek/Forestville (Proknal, Perryman, Grisanti, Strychalski) 4:34.1, 3,200 relay: Silver Creek/Forestville (Azzarella, Bach, Locke, Press) 11:01.2; 110 hurdles: Strychalski (SC); 400 hurdles: Strychalski (WV) 1:10.3; long jump: Proknal (SF) 18-11; triple jump: Thornish (WV) 35-0; high jump: Mays (SC) 5-0; shot put: Spencer (WV) 35-2.5; discus: Spencer (WV) 88-7; pole vault:
not held.
GIRLSAT WEST VALLEYWest Valley 52, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 16Silver Creek/Forestville 61.5, West Valley 38.5100: Ghani (WV) :13.1; 200: Ghani (WV) :26.42; 400: League (SC) 1:09.8; 800: Wilson (SC) 2:50.3; 1,500: Harmony (WV) 5:21.5; 3,000: Harmony (WV) 12:51.5; 400 relay: Silver Creek/Forestville; 1,600 relay: Silver Creek/Forestville (Penman, League, Arenas, Press), 3,200 relay: not held; 100 hurdles: Harmony (WV) :20.0; 400 hurdles: Genovese (SC) 1:18.8; long jump: Ghani (WV) 13-10; triple jump: Penman (SC) 30-5.5; high jump: not held; shot put: Osgood (CLV) 28-6; discus: Mullen (SC) 79-5; pole vault: not held.