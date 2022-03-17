BRADFORD — The 48th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, set for the night of Aug. 6 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field, has announced the third group of 10 players to participate in the game.
The former Big 30 All-Star Football Game, founded by the late Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the border with the series tied, 22-22-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost to New York since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 47 years, the game has donated more than $1.8 million to local causes.
Today’s third group of players adds five to each roster, bringing to 30 the number of acceptances, 15 to each team, with squads ultimately numbering some 42 members each.
The latest additions to the New York roster are Allegany-Limestone’s Nate Harrington, Portville’s Ryan Stillman, Cuba-Rushford’s Michael Swimline, Ellicottville/Franklinville’s Ethan Frank and Frewsburg’s Zachary Winters.
Pennsylvania’s addees are Smethport’s Noah Lent and Brandon Higley, Ridgway’s Dan Park, St. Marys' Tony Lewis and Warren’s Easton Hultberg.
HARRINGTON was a 6-foot, 220-pound two-way lineman who was A-L’s Lineman of the Year and a Section 6 Scholar-Athlete who will attend the Buffalo School of Pharmacy.
His favorite memory playing football was “beating Portville and bringing back the rocking chair.”
Stillman was a 5-foot-6, 145-pound wide receiver/safety who was his team’s defensive MVP.
He will pursue the welding trades and his favorite football memory was “practicing with the coaches at PCS.”
Swimline was a 6-foot, 170-pound running back/linebacker who made the Section 5 Class D All-Star team. He intends to start his own hay business after graduation.
His favorite football memory was “knocking the ball out of the running back’s hands and recovering it for a turnover.”
Frank was a 5-foot-9, 190-pound two-way lineman who was a Section 6 Class D All-Star on offense and made second-team All-State.
A Scholar-Athlete, he will attend Alfred State College, major in business and play football.
His favorite memory playing was “winning the Section 6 Class D Championship in the spring of 2021 and playing in the Buffalo Bills stadium.”
Winters was a 6-foot-4, 205-pound running back/defensive end who earned two Offensive MVP Awards and a Coaches Award at Frewsburg and was also a two-time Section 6 Class D All-Star.
He intends to play football in college but has yet to choose a school.
LENT was a 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback/safety who was awarded the Jim Kelly D-9 Player of the Year Award while also being named Big 30 Offensive Player of the Year and D-9 North Division Offensive MVP.
He will attend Slippery Rock University and major in health science-athletic training.
His favorite football memory is “having my dad on the sideline from pee-wee to varsity.”
Higley was a 5-foot-10, 190-pound two-way end who was his school’s Offensive MVP in baseball, a sport he will play at Alfred State College, where he will major in business administration. He’s a Scholar-Athlete and Roll of Distinction member at his school.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “Playing in the Big 30 Game has always been a dream as it recognizes the best players in the area. I want to be a part of the game’s tradition.” His favorite football memory was “scoring a touchdown in last year’s D-9 title game and sharing the experience with my teammates.”
Park was a 6-foot-3, 190-pound offensive tackle/defensive end and two-time captain who was named to the Big 30 All-Star Team and was tabbed District 9 Player of the Year.
A member of both the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society, he has yet to choose a college but will major in electrical engineering and walk on in football.
His favorite playing memory was “winning the North Division and D-9 Championship in 2019.”
Lewis was a 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver/safety and his team’s captain.
A member of the Gold Academic Team, he will attend Penn College and major in electrical engineering.
His favorite football memory was "beating Karns City for the first time in school history.”
Hultberg was a 6-foot, 220-pound offensive guard/defensive lineman who was a regional all-star on both sides of the ball and Warren’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.
A merit honor roll student, he will attend the University of Alabama and major in finance.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “Both my cousin and father played in the Big 30 Game and I get one more chance to play in a special game to end my career.
His favorite football moment was “coming back against Oil City from 18 points down at halftime in our Homecoming Game.”