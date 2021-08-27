Stuffed in Monday’s Times Herald will be the Football Edition … it should be the 52nd, but after starting in 1970, thanks to Covid-19, there was no issue last fall.
And it’s clear, over the years, how the edition has changed.
Inside this year’s tab is a piece by Yours Truly on the most notable award ever won by the Times Herald newsroom.
It was 1985 and the 16th annual Football Edition was entered in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest in the Special Sections category, meaning all entries were in the same circulation category.
The Top 10 submissions were named co-winners and the TH was part of that group, easily the smallest paper so-honored.
The 88-page edition was the second largest in TH history — preceded by two 96-page efforts. A total of 40 bylined stories was produced by TH staffers and it contained a staggering 115 ads, five of them full-page buys.
BUT TIME has changed the edition.
Thirty-six years ago, the NFL opened its season on Labor Day weekend, as did most major colleges and virtually all Big 30 schools. These days National Football League teams don’t get down to the regular-season roster limit of 53 until Tuesday, the day after the TH Edition debuts. Indeed, the National Football League doesn’t open its season until Sept. 9. Hence, it’s way too early for a Bills preview,
Thus, this year’s 40-page version is focused almost entirely on the region’s high schools and the Big 30’s shrinking numbers.
When Mike Abdo first envisioned the two-state, six-county football area, it actually contained 32 schools.
In New York there were 17: Olean High, Archbishop Walsh, Pioneer, Allegany, Portville, Hinsdale, Ellicottville, Franklinville, Salamanca, Cuba, Bolivar, Limestone, Cattaraugus, Little Valley, Wellsville, Randolph and Gowanda.
Pennsylvania had 15: Bradford, Bradford Central Christian, Otto-Eldred, Smethport, Port Allegany, Coudersport, Kane, Cameron County, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Elk County Catholic, St. Marys Public, Sheffield, Eisenhower and Youngsville.
But that number began to shrink.
Bradford C.C. closed and both Walsh and Hinsdale dropped their programs. Then there were merged programs: Allegany-Limestone, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Franklinville-Ellicottville and Ridgway-Johnsonburg.
Other schools were dropped as they no longer played schedules against Big 30 opposition: Gowanda, Eisenhower and Youngsville.
Thus, only 22 programs are included in this year’s edition.
AND, OH YEAH, in a season when four Big 30 schools switched coaches, there is the bizarre situation in Wellsville, where coach Frank Brown and part of his staff left to take over at Coudersport.
Thus, former Lions coach Bob McMorris returns to the sideline but, facing a shrinking roster, Wellsville, this season, will compete as an 8-man program, rather than 11. And, lest you think that a Big 30 team playing 8-man football is unprecedented … it’s not.
Back in the 1960s, Cattaraugus, Little Valley, Limestone and Hinsdale were part of the Seneca Conference, an 8-man league that made the reputations of coaches Ray Gray and Rod Rohl.
MEANWHILE, other features in Monday’s 51st annual Football Edition include the annual piece predicting the records for the entire Big 30, an overview of the coming season, which hopes to return to “normal,” this year’s coaching changes and a piece on players to watch.
In addition, all of the major Big 30 Football awards are listed from their inception.
