The Allegany-Limestone girls cross country team poses after taking third place in the small school division of the Alden Invitational over the weekend. Angelina Napoleon (front middle) took first place individually with a 5K time of 18:25.7.

ALDEN — The Allegany-Limestone cross country teams produced another strong showing over the weekend.

And it was a pair of familiar names who led the way.

Angelina Napoleon won the girls’ small school race, finishing first among 124 runners with a 5K time of 18:25.7 while pacing the A-L girls to third place of 15 complete teams at the Alden Invitational on Saturday. Liliana Peters (18th, 21:20.5), Ashlyn Collins (20th, 21:34.8) and Erin Sheehy (30th, 22:25.1) also turned in Top 30 times as the Gators (114 points) placed behind only meet winner Batavia (83) and Maple Grove (89).

Tarryn Herman took 44th (23:10.1) while Nicole Burton was 54th (23:36.3) in helping Franklinville/Ellicottville to 15th place with 323 points. Olean, Salamanca and Cuba-Rushford were incomplete.

After A-L’s top three, the next-best runner from the Big 30 was Olean’s Sarah Thomas, who placed 25th in 22:05.03. Also from the area, A-L’s Lily Coulter was 63rd (24:17.6), Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady was 78th (25:04.6) and C-R’s Lani Morgan finished 121st (31:42.0).

On the boys’ side, A-L boasted a pair of top-five individual runners — of 136 in the meet — en route to a fifth place finish among 16 teams. Jake Brink took fourth in 16:32.3 while Daniel Casey was right behind him in 16:38.6 for the Gators, who totaled 140 points, as Southwestern captured the team scoring with 73 points. Damion Bish (45th, 18:57.4) and Kevin Voegelin (47th, 19:00.8) each added a Top 50 finish for the Gators.

The trio of Maddox Bush (24th, 18:04.3), Grant Cornell (27th, 18:12.8) and Cayden Hatch (32nd, 18:17.8) had solid showings while helping F/E to eighth (239 points). Jack DeRose took 41st individually in 18:50.6 and Lucas Peterson-Volz was 59th (19:19.9) while keying Olean to 14th (362 points). Salamanca and Cuba-Rushford were incomplete.

Alden’s Kyle Urban won the boys’ race in 15:45.2.

Elsewhere from the area, A-L’s Evan Johnson was 64th (19:37.7), Salamanca’s Matthew Schnaufer was 98th (21:32.2) and C-R’s Tyler Findlay was 133rd (27:26.3).

 

