ALDEN — The Allegany-Limestone cross country teams produced another strong showing over the weekend.
And it was a pair of familiar names who led the way.
Angelina Napoleon won the girls’ small school race, finishing first among 124 runners with a 5K time of 18:25.7 while pacing the A-L girls to third place of 15 complete teams at the Alden Invitational on Saturday. Liliana Peters (18th, 21:20.5), Ashlyn Collins (20th, 21:34.8) and Erin Sheehy (30th, 22:25.1) also turned in Top 30 times as the Gators (114 points) placed behind only meet winner Batavia (83) and Maple Grove (89).
Tarryn Herman took 44th (23:10.1) while Nicole Burton was 54th (23:36.3) in helping Franklinville/Ellicottville to 15th place with 323 points. Olean, Salamanca and Cuba-Rushford were incomplete.
After A-L’s top three, the next-best runner from the Big 30 was Olean’s Sarah Thomas, who placed 25th in 22:05.03. Also from the area, A-L’s Lily Coulter was 63rd (24:17.6), Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady was 78th (25:04.6) and C-R’s Lani Morgan finished 121st (31:42.0).
On the boys’ side, A-L boasted a pair of top-five individual runners — of 136 in the meet — en route to a fifth place finish among 16 teams. Jake Brink took fourth in 16:32.3 while Daniel Casey was right behind him in 16:38.6 for the Gators, who totaled 140 points, as Southwestern captured the team scoring with 73 points. Damion Bish (45th, 18:57.4) and Kevin Voegelin (47th, 19:00.8) each added a Top 50 finish for the Gators.
The trio of Maddox Bush (24th, 18:04.3), Grant Cornell (27th, 18:12.8) and Cayden Hatch (32nd, 18:17.8) had solid showings while helping F/E to eighth (239 points). Jack DeRose took 41st individually in 18:50.6 and Lucas Peterson-Volz was 59th (19:19.9) while keying Olean to 14th (362 points). Salamanca and Cuba-Rushford were incomplete.
Alden’s Kyle Urban won the boys’ race in 15:45.2.
Elsewhere from the area, A-L’s Evan Johnson was 64th (19:37.7), Salamanca’s Matthew Schnaufer was 98th (21:32.2) and C-R’s Tyler Findlay was 133rd (27:26.3).