ALLEGANY — Kearstin Foster’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Allegany-Limestone softball team a walk-off victory Wednesday on its Senior Night.
Foster went 3-for-4 with two walks and Kourtney Magara went 3-for-5 with an RBI to lead the Gators (3-12) in a 4-3 win over Southwestern in CCAA I West play.
Chessa Klice went 2-for-5. Magara earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, holding the Trojans to three runs on six hits and three errors while striking out nine with one walk.
“Southwestern is a good team, well coached team,” A-L coach Kaelyn Shea said. “They’ve had a few bad breaks like us. Going into the game we knew it was going to be a battle and that’s what it was. I’m proud of our girls stepping up to the challenge. Kourtney pitched a great game and the defense stepped up behind her. It was the first time all season we put together a solid 7 innings and it showed coming out with a ‘W’ tonight.
“Just extremely proud of my girls battling through a tough season, and tonight, on Senior Night having a big walk off win.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 17, Cuba-Rushford 2, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg’s McKinlee Harris earned a win at pitcher and helped lead the Wolverines at the plate, hitting 3-for-4 with a triple, scoring four times with one RBI.
Harris struck out three with no walks and allowed one earned run on five hits.
Jessica Majot also hit 3-for-4 with a triple, driving in three runs for B-R (13-1). Haley Mascho went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI while Malayna Ayers went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI. Maddie Thornton walked twice, scored three times and drove in two runs.
For Cuba-Rushford (4-9), Lillian Forward went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Aubrey Williams knocked a double.
CCAA I WEST
Fredonia 3, Olean 2
FREDONIA — Fredonia’s Jordan Lucas held Olean (9-6) to three hits, striking out 12 with one walk, ending the Huskies’ four-game win streak.
Amy Cambell and Jojo Gibbons each hit a triple for two of Olean’s three hits, with Gibbons hitting 2-for-3 with a run scored. Olean pitcher Kiley Anastasia struck out six with no walks and held Fredonia to two earned runs on four hits.
“I thought our whole approach to hitting changed today,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia noted. “We were not aggressive and swung at bad pitches… We did not look like ourselves today at the plate, that’s for sure.”
Jordan Lucas and Gaby Matos each had a double and Lila Cameron hit a triple for Fredonia (11-1).
CCAA II EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 13, West Valley 12
CATTARAUGUS — Grace Arnold drove in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and Cattaraugus-Little Valley walked off with its second win, scoring on a passed ball.
Kaylee Marek hit a home run and a single and Kora Sentz marked three singles and an RBI to lead CLV (2-8) in an 11-hit performance. Alex Minnekine added a single, double and RBI and Cali Schneider also had two hits. Arnold had one hit and was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits, striking out six with nine walks.
Lauren Frascella and Natalie Stanier had two hits and two RBI eack for West Valley (7-5). Frascella and Colleen Keller combined to strike out eight and walk six.
Portville 13, North Collins 3
PORTVILLE — Peyton Young hit two doubles and scored three runs to help spark a big offensive night for Portville (13-1).
Pitcher Mallory Welty struck out five and walked five while allowing six hits in a complete game winning effort. She also heit 2-for-3 with a run and three RBI. Caleigh Zollinger went 2-for-4 with three RBI.
For North Collins, Hailey Jasinski went 3-for-3 with a double and a run while Shannon Frazier went 2-for-4 with a run.
NON-LEAGUE
Corning 4, Wellsville 2
WELLSVILLE — Corning, the No. 3 Class AA team in New York, held on to deny Wellsville in a showdown of two highly ranked teams.
Corning took a 3-0 lead with a run in the second — a solo Kelsey Booker home run — and two in the third. Wellsville’s Makenzie Cowburn hit a two-run home run in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2 but Corning tacked on another run in the sixth.
Cowburn, who hit her ninth home run of the season, struck out four batters and walked two while holding Corning to four hits. Marley Adams, Emma Dunaway, Marissa Ordway and Makenna Dunbar also had hits for Wellsville (16-3), who rank third in Class B in New York.
Atalyia Rijo had an RBI double for Corning. Peyton Sullivan combined to pitch for Corning, with Sullivan walking two and striking out one and Austin closing the game with three strikeouts and two walks.
Friendship/Scio 21, Lima Christian 0, 5 innings
FRIENDSHIP — Friendship/Scio pitcher Nevaeh Ross faced 16 batters in a five-ining complete game, allowing one hit and striking out the 15 others.
Kendra Gleason went 2-for-3 with a double, tworuns and two RBI for F/S while Keely Sisson went 2-for-4 with four RBI.
Jaedyn Shields hit a double and drove in two runs and Morghyn Ross had a hit, four runs and two RBI.