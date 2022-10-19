ALLEGANY — Leading 1-0 at halftime of its playoff opener on Wednesday, the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team found its scoring touch in the second half.

The Gators scored six second-half goals, including three in the first seven minutes, to pull away from Salamanca to win 7-0 in a Section 6 Class B2 first-round game. Payton Fortuna led the way with four goals, including the go-ahead score just five minutes into the game.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social