ALLEGANY — Leading 1-0 at halftime of its playoff opener on Wednesday, the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team found its scoring touch in the second half.
The Gators scored six second-half goals, including three in the first seven minutes, to pull away from Salamanca to win 7-0 in a Section 6 Class B2 first-round game. Payton Fortuna led the way with four goals, including the go-ahead score just five minutes into the game.
Addie Fisher added two goals and an assist, Mia Herzog had a goal and Syd McClelland made two assists while Abby Peck made one assist.
Chloe Baker kept a shutout with two saves for the No. 5 Gators (9-6-2).
For No. 12 Salamanca (8-9), Keianna John made nine saves.
“The second half we came out and began to play more like we were capable of and we scored in the second minute and two in the seventh minute,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “In the first half, our effort was good, just the results were less than stellar. The second half the team really turned it around.
“I was happy for this group of seniors because this was the first playoff game they’ve won in three years. That was, I hope, rewarding for them.”
The Gators advance to visit No. 4 Alden in a quarterfinal on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENTCLASS B1 FIRST ROUNDOlean 4, Lake Shore 2OLEAN — Olean shook off an early mistake, an own goal into the Huskies’ net, by scoring the next three goals to rally past Lake Shore.
Makayla Magro scored Olean’s first two goals, once at the end of the first half and then again early in the second. Emily Gibbons scored next for a 3-2 lead, followed by a goal from Lake Shore’s Kristia Styles, before some insurance arrived in the form of a goal by Olean’s Allie Stayer for a two-score lead.
Olean’s Emma Edwards made three saves in goal.
“We had many opportunities and Jez Fayson had a great game even though she did not score,” OHS coach Dan Freeman said. “She was able to get the ball to the corner and she had some spectacular crosses.”
The No. 7 Huskies (10-6-1) advance to the quarterfinals, where they will play at No. 2 Lewiston-Porter on Friday.
CLASS C FIRST ROUND
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0CATTARAUGUS — Madison Spink scored twice to lift Cattaraugus-Little Valley to a first-round victory.
Evelyn Janora also scored a goal for the T-Wolves and Candice Brown and Kora Sentz each had an assist. Onalee Osgood made five saves in a shutout.
The No. 8 T-Wolves (8-8) now advance to play at No. 1 Wilson in the quarterfinals on Friday.
No. 9 Pine Valley/Gowanda ends its season at 2-16. Goalkeeper Destiny Lindquist made 14 saves.
“I’m very pleased with my girls for stepping up this game,” CLV coach J.J. Niemi said. “We’ve had some issues getting the ball in the back of the net the last few games so to get three, I’m happy. And to have freshmen that we pulled up that haven’t played with us at all perform as well as they did, Candice Brown getting an assist in her first varsity game, I’m very proud. We really wanted to move on to the next round and it showed today.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUNDAndover/Whitesville 1, Romulus 0CANISTEO — Maddi Barona Aiala’s goal in the final minute of the first half proved to be the difference to lift Andover/Whitesville.
A/W held a 13-0 advantage in shots as goalkeeper Olivia Waters oversaw a shutout with no credited saves.
Emily Gravitte made 12 saves for No. 9 Romulus (0-14).
Seeded eighth, Andover/Whitesville (2-11-3) advances to play No. 1 Northstar Academy on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Hilton in a quarterfinal.