ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone ran out to a 16-3 first-quarter lead and held control from there on the way to its first CCAA West I division victory of the season on Tuesday.
Gianna DeRose led A-L with 18 points, making four 3-pointers in a 47-29 victory over Fredonia.
Maddie Callen grabbed five rebounds.
“We were pressing and looking for every loose ball,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said of her team’s strong start. “We showed up ready to play and show everyone how hard we have been working each and every day.
“I am very proud of how hard all the players are working each day. I am thrilled to be in this rebuilding phase with such amazing athletes.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 57, Maple Grove 29
BEMUS POINT — Leading 24-15 at halftime, Portville put the game away with a 25-10 third quarter.
Mallory Welty paced the Panthers with 17 points on three 3-pointers with six assists and six rebounds, while Lilly Bentley had 12 points and eight rebounds and Mia Welty had 11 points, four assists and three steals. Jackie Scanlon made four assists with four steals and Ava Haynes added six rebounds and four steals.
“The first half of the game, we looked slow and lethargic,” Portville coach Inga Welty said “I don’t know if it was from the bus ride and not having a JV game before us or if it was from not being able to have a preparation practice yesterday because of the weather. No matter the reason, we just did not play Lady Panther basketball.”
But a strong third quarter put Portville in control. The Panthers had 18 assists on their 23 field goals.
“The unselfish play on the offensive end led to high quality shots,” Inga Welty said. “Every girl played and every girl contributed some statistic in the win. We may not have started the way I would have liked, but they made up for it in the second half.”
Sam Snow had 11 points for Maple Grove (5-6).
Southwestern 58, Olean 44
OLEAN — Reece Beaver scored 31 points, pacing Southwestern (5-4) while Ellie Lawton added 14 points.
Jojo Gibbons led Olean (4-5, 2-1) with 17 points and Anayah Parks-Barker had 16 points and nine rebounds. The Huskies suffered their first league loss with one of their top contributors sidelined by an early ankle injury.
“Leah Williams was out almost all game,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “My girls fought really hard, they played really hard. Southwestern just outworked us on the boards. But I am proud of the way they played tonight. Anayah and Jojo really stepped up.”
NON-LEAGUE
Scio/Friendship 35, Bolivar-Richburg 33
BOLIVAR — Scio/Friendship held on for a narrow victory as Neveah Ross scored 14 points and Kadence Donohue added 13 points.
Kaylie Giardini led Bolivar-Richburg with 10 points.
Wellsville 71, Cuba-Rushford 24
WELLSVILLE — Emily Costello stuffed the stat sheets with 11 points, three 3-pointers, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals to elevate Wellsville (11-2) to a dominant victory.
“She really did it all for us,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “She played really well everywhere.”
Jaelyn Knapp led the Lions scoring pouring into 16 and Emily Robbins added eight points including two three-pointers. Jaylynn Mess (four points) grabbed nine rebounds and three assists to help pace Wellsville.
Taylor Searle accumulated 11 points and Aleah Demick scored 10 more to lead the Cuba-Rushford (4-7) offensive effort.
Fillmore 43, Hinsdale 9
HINSDALE — Fillmore (12-0) rolled along with its perfect record, powered by 18 points from Emma Cole and 11 points from Hope Russell.
Hinsdale fell to 0-7.