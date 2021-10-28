ALLEGANY — After sweeping Fredonia twice in the regular season, the Allegany-Limestone volleyball team kept up the trend when it mattered most, topping the Hillbillies in straight sets in a Section 6 Class first-round matchup on Wednesday.
Jenna Louser led the way, as she has all season, converting 14 kills and posting four blocks. The senior has put together a tremendous season leading the Gators in kills, and coach Shawn Haseley thinks she might be peaking at the right time.
“She played really well and for the first time really played her game,” said Haseley, whose team won the first two sets in convincing fashion before earning a 25-12, 25-16, 26-24 sweep on Wednesday.
The seventh-seeded Gators (13-6) also got 11 kills from Bella Baldwin, 31 assists from Kaite Furlong and 11 digs from Sydney Ulasewicz.
“We came out with a lot of heart and passion and played our style,” Haseley said. “Fredonia is a good team and gave us all we could handle in that last set.
Playing their best volleyball when it matters, the Gators have set themselves up for a possible run through the sectional playoffs. Next, A-L will go on the road to play No. 2 Alden in Friday’s quarterfinals.
“It is going to take our best effort to step up and play like I know we can,” Haseley said. “And if we do, I know we can beat a really good team in Alden.”
Tenth-seeded Fredonia finished the year 2-15.
CLASS D FIRST ROUND
Ellicottville 3, Pine Valley 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Allison Rowland had a big all-around effort of 10 kills, 21 digs and five aces and Ellicottville pulled out a thrilling second-set win en route to a 25-8, 26-24, 25-17 sweep.
Tristin Bomberry (2 blocks) posted six kills, Cora Norton had five kills and each added two aces for the Eagles. Natalee Leiper had a double-double of 13 assists and 11 digs and Dalayla Alexander contributed seven aces and 11 digs for No. 7 Ellicottville (8-9), which will meet No. 2 Randolph in Friday’s semifinals.
“Great team win,” ECS coach Katie Auge said. “Defense stepped up big time to cover the floor to make it hard for (Pine Valley).
Tenth-seeded PV finished the year 8-11.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUND
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Campbell-Savona 0
BOLIVAR — Kait Graves dished out 19 assists, converted three aces and had nine digs to lift No. 4 Bolivar-Richburg (13-4) in straight sets, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9.
Jianna Scott also aided to the convincing victory, hammering home 17 kills and creating six blocks for the Wolverines. Brena Welp tacked on six kills and seven aces, Haley Mascho had 12 digs and Kori Thomas collected seven kills and five blocks to propel the Wolverines into the second round, where they’ll meet No. 5 Dundee/Bradford (9-9).
No. 13 Campbell-Savona finished the year 10-8.
Dundee/Bradford 3, Cuba-Rushford 0
BATH — Fifth-seeded Dundee/Bradford evened its record at 9-9 with a 25-8, 31-29, 25-10 sweep. D/B will advance to Friday’s quarterfinals, where it’ll meet another Big 30 foe in Bolivar-Richburg.
No. 12 Cuba-Rushford, after dropping a heart-breaker of a second set, ended the year at 5-12.
CLASS D3 FIRST ROUND
Hammondsport 3, Hinsdale 0
AVOCA — Kenzington Wesley registered six kills and seven digs, but Hinsdale’s season came to an end with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 sweep.
Kylee Leonard had a double-double of 15 digs and 20 assists and Kendall Tucker added two kills and 10 digs for the No. 12 Bobcats (2-13).
No. 5 Hammondsport (8-9) will meet No. 4 Arkport/Canaseraga in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Wheatland-Chili 1
BELMONT — Seventh-seeded Genesee Valley/Belfast rallied from a first set loss and took care of business with a 9-25, 25-6, 25-18, 25-21 four-set win.
Next GV/Belfast (8-11) will go on the road Friday to play No. 2 Notre Dame Batavia at 6 p.m. in the sectional quarterfinals.
Tenth-seeded Wheatland-Chili finished the year with an even 9-9 record.