ALLEGANY — In a week where the Allegany-Limestone football team sponsored a fundraiser to help fight ALS, the Gators also gave coach Marcus Grove his first victory … and on their home turf.
Michael Frederick had a breakout game at quarterback, completing 11-of-15 passes for 240 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and after three weeks of hanging close with quality opponents, A-L broke into the win column with a 36-18 triumph over Alden on Friday night.
Clinging to an 8-6 lead, the Gators scored three second-quarter touchdowns to help break the game open. Frederick connected with Andrew Giardini on a 48-yard TD pass and Gabe Ramadhan on a 61-yard score. Anthony DeCapua, who finished with 10 rushes for 67 yards, posted a 10-yard TD scamper to give A-L a commanding 30-6 edge late in the period. After Alden scored a pair of touchdowns on either side of halftime to make it 30-18, Frederick hit Giardini again on a 41-yard score to seal it.
Ramadhan finished with four receptions for 102 yards while Giardini had three catches for 101 yards. Giardini also had a team-best 7½ tackles, Ahren Faller had 6 ½ tackles and Frederick chipped in five stops in an impressive overall individual effort.
More important than his first win, to Grove, was the difference his team made this week with its ALS fundraiser.
“I will say this, tonight was a little bigger than football,” Grove, the Gators’ first-year coach, maintained. “We had an ALCS vs. ALS Lou Gehrig’s Disease week; a member of our community was diagnosed with ALS last year. They’re a big football family, so us as a football team, we put on a fundraiser this week, we raised money for ALS and this family and their fight, and tonight we had a big game for it. More than the game, it was important for our guys to understand that they’re part of a team, part of a community and you can really have a big impact on these things through our platform.”
Of the victory, three weeks in the making for these Gators, he added, “It was great to get our first week. We preached all week that we didn’t want to go 0-4. The penalties (A-L had 12 for 95 yards) have to go down. It was a good win, but it was an ugly win. We know we can improve; we’re going to watch the film, learn from it and get better. We just gotta keep our heads down … we got through the early gauntlet, but the schedule doesn’t get easier from here, so we’ve just got to continue to get better, try to build some momentum and use our confidence from this win to go forward.”
NON-LEAGUEAlbion 22, Pioneer 16YORKSHIRE — Blake Preston scored on a fourth-quarter 45-yard punt return to break a 16-16 tie as Albion handed Pioneer its first loss of the season.
The Panthers outgained Albion, 256-208, and fared well again defensively, but were undone by six turnovers — three interceptions and three fumbles. Kyle Stover ran 13 times for 105 yards and both Pioneer touchdowns to tie it at 16 at halftime. Logan Halladay had a team-best nine tackles while Ty Richardson had eight tackles for Pioneer.
Amari Jones connected with Javon Jones on TD passes of 25 and 22 yards for Albion, which knocked off unbeaten Big 30 teams in consecutive weeks after defeating Olean, 38-21, last week.
“It was tough,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said of the deciding final turnover, “especially when we have great momentum and we’re moving the ball and it just pops out; there’s no way to stop it. The defense again played really well against a good Albion team that I don’t think gets enough credit. You can’t turn the ball over like that and expect to win games. But it was a non-league game and we’ll move on, and it sets up a big one next week against Iroquois.