ALLEGANY — In a week where the Allegany-Limestone football team sponsored a fundraiser to help fight ALS, the Gators also gave coach Marcus Grove his first victory … and on their home turf.

Michael Frederick had a breakout game at quarterback, completing 11-of-15 passes for 240 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and after three weeks of hanging close with quality opponents, A-L broke into the win column with a 36-18 triumph over Alden on Friday night.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social