BUFFALO — Coming into the sectional playoffs as a No. 6 seed, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team has been a supposed underdog in each of its last three games.
But the Gators haven’t played like an underdog this postseason.
On Saturday, A-L won its third sectional championship in the last four years — and fourth in school history — by toppling Tapestry Charter, 66-44. Leading 28-23 at halftime, A-L firmly took control from there, outscoring Tapestry 18-7 in the third and 20-14 in the fourth to win the Section 6 Class B2 crown at Buffalo State College.
A-L’s path to the title included wins over No. 14 Bennett, No. 3 Olmsted, No. 2 Newfane and, on Saturday, No. 4 Tapestry.
“We feel like underdogs,” A-L senior forward Huddy Kwiatkowski said. “We’ve been doubted most of the way but it motivates us ... so here we are.”
The win sets up a rematch with rival Olean in the Class B crossover on Tuesday at Buffalo State. Not only have the Gators and Huskies played three times already this season (two in league play, once in a tournament), they also faced each other in the crossover game in 2019 and 2020.
SENIOR guard Tyler Curran led A-L with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kwiatkowski added 17 points, eight rebounds (six offensive) and two blocks.
The Gators got some bad news after their semifinal win over Newfane, with junior guard Anthony DeCapua expected to be out for an extended period of time with a knee injury.
“We had some young guys step up,” Curran said of the Gators’ approach in DeCapua’s absence. “They were nervous at first, all of us were probably a little bit nervous. But we got into the flow of things. We just were ourselves and we got it done.”
Glenn Anderson, A-L’s 12th year coach, said he didn’t ask any one player to fill DeCapua’s role.
“Anthony brings a lot to the table that we can't replicate with his athleticism and ability to attack the basket,” Anderson said. “But we've got a pretty deep team, we don't often play like we have as deep a team as we do, maybe that's my issue to figure out, but we've got a lot of guys that can step in and do the same type of things. We talked about (how) we didn't need anyone to replace Anthony; it's everyone does a little bit more of what they always do.”
A-L (17-7) HELD an advantage in two critical categories: rebounding and free throw shooting.
The Gators had four players with eight or more rebounds, but none more than junior forward Andrew Giardini, who grabbed 19 boards, 10 of them on the offensive glass, to go with 13 points and two steals. Junior Gabe Ramadhan had 11 rebounds and eight steals.
“I thought we got great looks at the basket the whole afternoon,” Anderson said. “We left about eight layups there in the first half. We felt going in, we're up five but this could be more like 12, 13, 14 with the points we left out there. It's a credit to these guys and how hard they work with their offensive rebounding and working for easy buckets.
“It's just an attitude,” Anderson added of the Gators’ rebounding. “We talk about it a lot … and it's just something coming in, watching film the last couple days and with them yesterday before practice, I’m like, ‘Hey, this is an area we can take advantage of. We need to make sure we do that like we have been recently.’”
A-L shot 19-of-31 at the free throw line, drawing 20 Tapestry fouls, while the Thunderhawks were 10-of-19 on 16 A-L fouls.
Lamar Mathews led Tapestry (14-9) with 17 points and Romeo Bell had 12 points before fouling out in the third quarter.
An 18-17 Tapestry lead early in the second quarter proved to be the last time the Gators trailed. A-L closed the quarter on an 11-5 run and took control in the second half.
“WE’RE A team that focuses on defense,” Curran said. “Once we get ahead, it's tough to get back on us because we focus on defense into offense. We get our stops, we get our buckets out of stops. That makes it tough for teams to come back and take it over.”
Curran, the team’s leading scorer at 17 points per game, also started as a sophomore on the 2020 sectional champion team.
“We had a lot more scorers on that team,” he said. “This year, we've got a lot more role players, guys doing things off the ball and everyone does their role well. We've got some younger guys too. That team was a lot of veterans. But this year, we had some young guys step up and they made themselves look like veterans.”
A-L had the earlier of the two B finals on Saturday afternoon, before Olean’s win over Lackawanna ensured a rematch with the Huskies. Olean beat A-L on a Covi James buzzer-beater in 2020, just two days before the global pandemic took hold. After the Gators’ win, Anderson insisted he didn’t have a preference for who they would play next.
"It's just another game,” he said. “I don't care who we play, line 'em up, we'll line up, let's go. We're playing great basketball right now, I don't care who we play.”