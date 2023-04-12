BOLIVAR — Luke Griffin, Johan Marais and Tommy Buffamante all won their singles matches to lift the Allegany-Limestone (1-0) boys tennis team in its season opener.
The Gators took all five matches in pro sets for a 5-0 win over Bolivar-Richburg.
Also for the Gators, Mia Giannichi and Ipshita Patra won first doubles and Aiden Gardner and Maddie Callen took second doubles.
Bolivar-Richburg fell to 0-2.
BOYS GOLF Wellsville 213, Bolivar-Richburg 264WELLSVILLE — Medalist Ethan Bailey led Wellsville (1-0) to a season-opening victory with a 9-over par round of 43 at Wellsville Country Club.
Also for Wellsville, Jackson Shoughrue had a 55.
Ryder Easton led Bolivar-Richburg with a 56.
TUESDAYGIRLS LACROSSESalamanca 14, West Seneca East 2WEST SENECA — Salamanca (1-1) picked up its first win of the season on the road, led by a four-goal performance from senior Aubrey Hogan.
Beya John added two goals and one assist. Shea Monahan and Marijah Skye each tallied two goals, while Alley Abrams, Karina Crouse, Lezly McComber, and Mikaela Tennity pitched in with one goal.
In goal, Acey Stevens stopped 87% of the shots she faced and Salamanca held the Trojans without a second-half goal.
GOLF
AT WELLSVILLE
Wellsville: Bailey 43, Shoughrue 55, Brogan 57, Parks 58, Kaye 59 Bolivar-Richburg: Easton 56, Worth 57, Day 63, Sisson 88
BOYS TENNISAT BOLIVARA-L 5, B-R 0