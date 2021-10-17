CUBA — It was one of the biggest local cross country races of the fall.
And, once again, there were a couple of familiar names, and a familiar school, at the top of the standings.
Jacob Brink and Angelina Napoleon both took first individually while leading the Allegany-Limestone squads to a dominant first place finish at the 23rd annual Cuba-Rushford Invitational in rainy conditions Saturday afternoon.
Brink completed the 3.1-mile layout in 17:49.94 — tops among 57 participants — and the A-L boys had the top two runners (Daniel Casey was second in 17:59.26) in securing 53 points and topping Franklinville/Ellicottville (63), Smethport (68), Otto-Eldred (78) and Olean (78) in the team scoring. In total, runners from 13 local programs competed in the two varsity races, held at Cuba-Rushford Central School.
Bradford, incomplete as a team, still boasted the next three-best finishers as Manny Diaz (17:59.45) was just nipped by Casey for second, Leo Paterniti was fourth (18:15.35) and Brayden Friar fifth (19:04.08). Grant Cornell (19:15.63) and Cayden Hatch (20:01.27) placed sixth and ninth, respectively, to lead F/E while Olean had the seventh- and eighth-place runners in Lucas Peterson-Volz (19:26.06) and Adrian Bohdanowycz (19:51.11).
Zachary Schuessler led Otto-Eldred by finishing 12th (20:27.94), Sawyer Prince was 13th for Smethport (20:34.32), Joe Caruso 14th for Bradford (20:35.27) and Kevin Voegelin gave A-L a third Top 15 runner by finishing in that spot in 20:41.01.
Other New York participants in the Top 20 were C-R’s Dean Frank (17th, 20:41.10) and F/E’s Michael Stewart (18th, 20:44.60).
Napoleon, meanwhile, cruised to first among 62 competitors in 19:33.74, topping second-place finisher, Jenna Gregory of Smethport, by 39 seconds. A-L had four Top 10 finishers as Liliana Peters was fifth (21:47.69), Ashlyn Collins sixth (21:48.33) and Erin Sheehy ninth (23:01.85). A-L had 29 points, besting Bradford (36), Jasper-Troupsburg (104), Franklinville (117), Olean (125), Otto-Eldred (156) and Avoca (167).
Bradford’s Korrie Dixon finished fourth in 20:38.21 while Cuba-Rushford’s Libby Drum rounded out the Top 5 in 21:39.29. The Owls had two other Top 10 runners — and an impressive eight in the Top 20 — in Caitlyn Taylor (7th, 22:01.28) and Leila Bines (10th, 23:06.48).
Sara Thomas finished just outside the Top 10 for Olean in 23:11.40. The Huskies’ No. 2 runner was Sofia Rucinski, who placed 26th in 25:36.04.
Rounding out the Top 15 were Elisa Hayden (Bradford, 12th, 23:28.64), Charlotte Austin Keech (Oswayo Valley, 13th, 23:36.13), Aubrey Cruz (Bradford, 14th, 23:37.84) and Emily Brown (OV, 15th, 23:39.22). Tarryn Herman was F/E’s top runner, taking 17th in 24:04.05.
Full meet results can be found at https://live.trackqua.com/meets/11501.
SWIMMING
Allegany-Limestone 99, Salamanca 86
SALAMANCA — Paige Pecorella and Lauryn Ball both went 4-for-4 to guide Allegany-Limestone.
The former won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke while the latter took the 200 IM and 100 freestyle and both swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Gators. Brooke Pecorella won the 100 butterfly and she and Anna Wolfgang were also on both winning relay teams.
Camryn Quigley (50 free) and Mikaela Tennity (100 breast) each had an individual win and teamed with Charli Ross and Jem Yarbour to win the 400 freestyle relay for Salamanca.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY
Cuba-Rushford 3, Fillmore 1
CUBA — Brianna Green (2 aces) racked up 16 kills and Cuba-Rushford pulled out a tight second set and shook off a third set loss for a 25-15, 28-26, 18-25, 25-21 win.
Lauren O’Keefe posted five aces, two kills and five digs while Quincy Tyler added five aces, 20 assists and three digs for the Rebels.
For Fillmore (8-4), Emma Cole had 20 kills and three aces and Zoe Hubbard had 17 assists and four kills.
AT SALAMANCA
200 medley relay: Allegany-Limestone (P. Pecorella, Ball, Wolfgang, B. Pecorella) 2:19.03
200 freestyle: P. Pecorella (AL) 2:24.0
200 IM: Ball (AL) 2:38.35
50 freestyle: Quigley (S) :27.89
Diving: Rhodes (AL) 238.95
100 butterfly: B. Pecorella (AL) 1:19.65
100 freestyle: Ball (AL) 1:01.41
500 freestyle: Nagel (AL) 7:15.71
200 freestyle relay: Allegany-Limestone (P. Pecorella, Ball, Wolfgang, B. Pecorella) 1:57.23
100 backstroke: P. Pecorella (AL) 1:15.45
100 breaststroke: Tennity (S) 1:26.74
400 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Quigley, Ross, Yarbour, Tennity) 4:41.35