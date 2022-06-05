WEST SENECA — They’d bested the competition at the Section 6 cross country championships in the fall, bringing home the individual Class C titles.
They’d reached the top of the podium at the section’s indoor track championship in the winter, combining for three firsts and a third.
By this point in the year, they seemed poised to continue their run in the spring individual sectional event. And the star Allegany-Limestone duo of Angelina Napoleon and Jacob Brink did just that.
Napoleon won both of her events that went final on Day 1 of the Section 6 state qualifier, claiming first in the 800 and 3,200 among all Division II competitors on Friday at West Seneca West High School. She took the 800 in 2:08.02, a full 11 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Abbey Brunenavs of Maple Grove. The junior standout won the 3,200 in 10:11.73, nearly three seconds ahead of East Aurora’s Emilia O’Leary (10:14.26).
Brink, meanwhile, also won an individual sectional title, placing first in the 3,200 in 9:35.82, almost three seconds ahead of East Aurora’s Evan Owens (9:38.57). That gave the Gator tandem a sweep in the distance events and propelled Napoleon and Brink to the state meet for the third-straight athletics season.
“The nice thing for both of them is that they hit the state super standard,” said A-L boys coach Mike Wilber, who noted that in order to advance to states a competitor has to either finish first in that particular event or meet the super standard, “so if even if they hadn’t won, they’d have still advanced to states.
“But the competitor in both of them, I know they wanted to win, they wanted to have a blue patch (which goes to the first-place finishers). I wouldn’t expect anything less from either of those two as competitive as they are.”
Both will return to Day 2 of competition looking for even more sectional success, as Napoleon will still compete in the steeplechase and high jump and Brink in the 1,600 and as part of a 1,600 relay team.
A-L’s Kevin Edwards-Hardy also earned a sectional patch (which go to the top four places), finishing third in Division II in the discus with a personal record throw of 123 feet, eight inches. Teammate Josh Lea was fifth in discus with a throw of 120-6.
“We were pleased,” Wilber said of Edwards-Hardy. “He was seeded sixth and finished third, so he moved up and was able to get a patch. He was able to finish the season with his best throw and a patch. As only a sophomore, his future is very bright. He’s going to come back even hungrier next year.
Elsewhere around the Big 30, Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Tarryn Herman was fifth in the shot put (30-4 ¼) and Salamanca’s Jillian Rea was sixth (30-¼). A-L’s Lilianna Peters was fifth in the 3,000, finishing in 11:34.16.
A handful of other Big 30 athletes have advanced to the finals or will begin their events Saturday’s Day 2 back at West Seneca West.