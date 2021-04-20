OLEAN — It wasn’t just its biggest win of the season.
It might actually have been the Allegany-Limestone volleyball team’s most significant triumph in the last few years.
Jenna Louser registered seven kills while Madison Callen and Violet Nolder each had five kills as A-L upended second-place Olean, 3-0, in a CCAA Central matchup on Monday night.
In both teams’ season-opener, the Gators played the more experienced Huskies tough, and even took the second set, but ultimately fell 3-1. Eight matches later, however, ever-improving A-L was ready to give Olean even more of a test. And it not only did that, it swept Olean while handing the Huskies just their second loss of the year.
Sydney Ulasewicz chipped in six digs for the Gators (4-5, 3-5), who won another closely-contested matchup, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. It was A-L’s first win over Olean since late 2017, ending what had been a four-match losing streak.
“It was probably the best win in recent program history; I don’t think anyone would have a problem with me saying that,” A-L coach Shawn Haseley said. “Olean’s a fantastic program, they’ve been excellent for years. For our girls to go into their place with no fear and play our type of game that we knew could play and play it fantastically … we didn’t leave anything on the floor, we were hustling after everything. It was a fantastic team effort and we couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Alice Dwaileebe and Adele Dwaileebe went for eight and seven kills, respectively, while Mackenna Pancio notched 16 digs for Olean, which has lost back-to-back matches following a 6-0 start. Grace Parr also had seven kills.
After starting the season 1-3, A-L has taken three of five matches, with one of those two losses going to five sets. What has been the difference for Haseley’s team in the four weeks since?
“We have a very young team, with only one senior,” the first-year coach noted. “A lot of this season has been learning on the fly, and it really showed tonight where we’ve come from the beginning of the season until now. The girls are starting to get more comfortable and confident, and that’s evident, by far, in how we played tonight.”
CCCA CENTRAL
Portville 3, Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — Laura Wilhelm posted 11 kills and Olivia Cook (2 aces) totaled nine kills and 11 digs to key Portville to a 25-20, 25-7, 25-17 sweep.
Kylie Blessing led the offense with 29 assists and five aces while Tori Unverdorben had six kills and five aces, Olivia Emley had six digs and five aces and Sam Steadman chipped in five kills for the Panthers (8-1).
For Fredonia, Tess Corell (2 aces) finished with 10 assists while Marissa Cash had five kills and Anna Valone had three kills and two aces.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford 3, Bolivar-Richburg 1
CUBA — The match began much like their first meeting ended.
After beating Cuba-Rushford, 3-1, and winning the final two sets of both teams’ season-opener, Bolivar-Richburg nabbed the first set on Monday, 25-17.
Unlike the first bout, however, that momentum wouldn’t hold, as this time, the Rebels stormed back for a 17-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17 triumph. In a rematch that could very well end up having league title implications, C-R both avenged its loss to the Wolverines — which brought an end to the Rebels’ long league winning streak — and vaulted past B-R for first place in the AC standings.
C-R, which bounced back in emphatic fashion from a 3-0 loss to Genesee Valley/Belfast last Thursday, now sits a half-game ahead of both the Wolverines and Houghton for the top spot at 7-2.
B-R had a five-match win streak snapped and now sits at 7-2 overall (6-2 league).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Katlyn Sadler totaled eight kills and five aces and Genesee Valley/Belfast took a 2-0 lead before pulling out a 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-9 triumph.
Addison Herring dropped in 10 aces with seven assists while Tori Babbitt had five kills and a pair of blocks for the Jaguars (6-5).
Larissa Kirtz finished with 12 digs, three aces and three assists for Hinsdale (0-10). Kezington Wesley added four kills, five digs and three blocks, Lindsey Veno (2 aces, 2 blocks) had three kills and Kendall Tucker chipped in eight digs for the Bobcats.
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Joslyn Harris had a strong defensive effort with 17 digs, but Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell 25-13, 25-22, 25-10 loss.
Haley Dorman collected five kills, Alexis Shattuck had seven assists and six digs and Saidy Bolya had four kills and two blocks for the Timberwolves.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
FILLMORE — Jadyn Mucher (8 service points) recorded seven kills and four aces to lift Fillmore to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 triumph.
Skylar Gaddy chipped in a pair of aces for the Eagles (7-6).