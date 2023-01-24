ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team has scored 61 points or more in just three of 11 wins this season. It’s averaging a modest 59.5 points per game on the year, a manageable figure, but by no means a juggernaut.
On most nights, however, it doesn’t have to be a juggernaut. That’s how good its brickwall defense has been.
And the latest example came Tuesday night.
Gavin Truman was the offensive standout in this one, racking up 23 points, including 13 in a game-changing fourth quarter, and seven rebounds. But the Gators stifled another solid team, topping Wellsville 50-42 in an intersectional non-league matchup.
Anthony DeCapua totaled 10 points and three assists and only three others found the scoring column for A-L, whose 50 points tied for its second-lowest scoring output of the year. And for a little while, that was detrimental as the Gators allowed a 15-point second quarter while falling behind 26-18 at halftime.
But once again, they clamped down when they needed to most.
A-L surrendered just 10 third-quarter points to narrow the deficit (36-31) and then allowed just six while producing the one big offensive quarter it needed to beat Wellsville and improve to 11-2 on the year. The Gators closed the game on a 19-6 run to seal it, with Truman exploding for 13 of his 23 in the period, including one of his three 3-pointers and a 4-for-4 effort at the free thow line.
Carson Kwiatkowski grabbed five rebounds while Michael Frederick had six rebounds and three assists for the Gators. Cody Costello had 15 points while J.J. Howard posted 10 for the Lions (10-5). A-L held Logan Dunbar, one of Wellsville’s leading scorers, to five points, and the 42 total points marked a season-low for the Lions.
NON-LEAGUECassadaga Valley 53, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 21SINCLAIRVILLE — Cattaraugus-Little Valley was within 17-11 through the first quarter, but managed just 10 more points the rest of the way.
The Cougars snapped a four-game losing streak in moving to 5-10 while the Timberwolves went to 0-14.
IACNew Life Christian 69, Christian Central 54WILLIAMSVILLE — Jefferson Issah produced one of the best individual outings for any Big 30 team on the season, piling up 45 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks to spark New Life to its second win in as many nights.
Issah racked up 21 field goals and went 2-for-4 from the line as part of his effort. Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey (9 points) handed out seven assists for New Life (8-4).
“Jefferson was a monster all night long,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “He really carried us offensively the whole game.”
Ryan Hill and Simon Oversmar both scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers for Christian Central.
AT WILLIAMSVILLE New Life Christian (69)
Issah 21 2-4 45, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 4 1-5 9, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 3 0-0 7, Allen 1 0-0 2, Quampah 2 0-0 6. Totals: 31 3-9 69.
Christian Central (54)
Ryan Hill 5 4-4 18, Simon Oversmor 7 0-1 18, Poole 1 0-1 2, Willinger 2 1-2 5, Ovatti 3 0-0 7, Fagan 1 2-2 4. Totals: 19 7-10 54. New Life Christian 13 28 49 69 Christian Central 7 14 38 54
Three-point goals: NLC 4 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey, Issah, Quampah 2); CC 9 (Hill 4, Oversmor 4, Ovatti). Total fouls: NLC 12, CC 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Wellsville (42)
Costello 6 2-2 15, Riley 2 2-4 6, Billings 1 0-0 2, Howard 5 1-1 11, Dunbar 2 1-1 5, Green 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 7-10 42.
Allegany-Limestone (50)
Ramadhan 3 0-0 6, DeCapua 2 5-8 10, Kwiatkowski 1 2-2 5, Frederick 2 2-4 6, Truman 8 4-4 23. Totals: 00 00-00 00. Wellsville 11 26 36 42 Allegany-Lime. 10 18 31 50
Three-point goals: Wells. 1 (Costello); A-L 5 (DeCapua, Kwiatkowski, Truman 3). Total fouls: Wells. 16, A-L 14. Fouled out: None.