ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team had established a couple of keys to victory ahead its league-opening showdown with Olean:
Get off to a good start. Close out on Olean’s shooters. Be the more aggressive team offensively.
Safe to say, it checked each of those boxes.
Anthony DeCapua registered 21 points and seven rebounds and A-L jumped out to a head-turning 17-2 start en route to a convincing 57-44 triumph over Olean in both teams’ CCAA West I opener on Tuesday night.
In another standout defensive effort, the Gators limited a typically hot-shooting Olean team to just three 3-pointers and held star senior Jack DeRose without a trey and to 10 points total. It also held a major advantage at the free throw line, connecting on 23-of-29 freebies compared to 7-of-8 for the Huskies, as Olean was whistled for 18 fouls to the Gators’ 12. A-L brought a 27-11 lead into halftime before keeping the Huskies at bay in the second half.
“We knew we had to close out on their shooters because they have good 3-point shooting everywhere,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “Bottom line, we wanted to limit their 3-point shooting and we did a really good job with that. We held Jack without one at all, which is huge, because he likes that shot a lot (he’d been averaging 2.8 3s per game coming in). (Michael) Frederick did a good job on (Thomas) Bates, as most of his field goals came in the fourth quarter.”
Gavin Truman notched a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds while Frederick and Carson Kwiatkowski each grabbed nine rebounds for the Gators, still unbeaten at 7-0, who entered the game ranked No. 5 in the state in Class B in No. 3 in the latest WNY Small School poll, per The View From Centercourt. Gabe Ramadhan chipped in five assists.
Truman, Anderson said, “was huge stepping up for (starter Andrew Giardini), who was home sick with the flu … and a broken wrist.”
“Olean was a lot more aggressive in the second half, going to the basket, entering the ball into the post,” Anderson went on, “and they fared well (the Huskies actually outscored A-L 33-30 after halftime), but overall, I feel like we made them try to beat us by doing what they don’t want to do. That’s the whole crux of your defense, trying to exploit those weaknesses, and that’s what you want to do, make a right-handed team beat you left-handed so to speak.”
Bates finished with 15 points, but 13 came in the fourth with Olean (6-5) already down 43-27. The Gators, who have now beaten Olean in consecutive games after winning last year’s Section 6 Class B state qualifier, have held all but one opponent to 46 points or fewer this winter. The Huskies’ 44 points were a season low.
Of the Gators’ attacking mindset, Anderson added, “That was the key offensively, to put pressure on the rim right away. We did a good job of reversing the ball, moving it, trying to get them to close out and go by them. We weren’t stagnant and allowing them to load up on the block, we did a good job of just letting it happen on its own.
“Conversely, we always talk about defending without fouling. We kept them off the line as much as possible while trying to get them to take contested jump shots.”
CCAA WEST I
Salamanca 68, Fredonia 46
SALAMANCA — Lucus Brown pumped in 26 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, in a double-double effort as Salamanca opened league play with a convincing win.
Andy Herrick registered 17 points while Avery Brown added for the Warriors (7-2, 1-0), who earned a bounce-back win after Saturday’s 49-38 loss to Avon. Salamanca limited Fredonia to just 15 first-half points while bringing a commanding 41-15 lead into the break.
“We just got off to a great start,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “We were active off the ball at both ends, we played a north-south game offensively; we had a lot of weakside cuts and a lot of activity with our ball movement, and when we play like that, that’s when we’re at our best.”
Of the defensive effort, he added, “We’re starting to put it together. Especially in the first half, we were active, we communicated, we imposed ourselves, and that’s against a good state-ranked Fredonia team that’s well-coached, so that’s a good start for us.”
Ethan Fry totaled 21 points for the Hillbillies (5-4, 0-1).
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 48, Pine Valley 30
SOUTH DAYTON — In its first action since Dec. 22 — a lengthy span of 25 days — Ellicottville snapped a four-game losing streak.
And it did so with defense.
Owen Chudy collected four rebounds and four steals and he and Gian Nuzzo each scored 11 points for the Eagles (3-6). Up 10-9 early, Ellicottville (3-6, 1-0) used a 21-4 second quarter to take control and held the Panthers (1-6) to just 21 total points over the final three frames.
“We had to shake off some rust,” ECS coach Dave McCann acknowledged. “Luckily, we were able to defend all night, we forced a lot of turnovers. In the second quarter, we kind of built the lead where we were able to have a comfortable lead from that point on. It was good to get back in the win column, and in a league game, too, so it was a good start for us.”
North Collins 63, Franklinville 59
NORTH COLLINS — Noah Shenk poured in 30 points and Franklinville rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
Bretton Blecha pulled down 12 rebounds while Shenk also grabbed seven boards and Beau Bielecki had three steals for the Panthers (3-6, 0-1). Derek Ebersole matched Shenk’s effort with 30 points, including a big 13 in the final frame, and Matt Sweet notched 15 for the Eagles. Down 39-27 at halftime, Franklinville used a 22-9 third quarter to bring a one-point lead into the fourth, but ultimately came up short.
“Usually we have a lull in the third quarter and we came out and erased that deficit,” FCS coach Scott Shenk said. “Going into the fourth, they really started picking it up; Ebersole was solid.
“It was a three-point game with 10 seconds left, they missed two free throws, but we allowed an offensive rebound, and they got two more free throws and connected on one. I’m proud of our guys; these last two games (including a 73-50 loss to Fillmore), they really battled as hard as they could.”
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 54, St. Mary’s for the Deaf 23
BUFFALO — Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey piled up 23 points (3 3-pointers) and 10 rebounds as New Life Christian jumped above .500 at 4-3.
Jefferson Issah and Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey also just missed double-doubles, as the former went for 15 points and nine rebounds and the latter totaled 11 points and eight assists.
“Nii-Noi had an outstanding game with scoring, rebounding and defense,” NLC coach James Hutter said.
Michael Norris led St. Mary’s for the Deaf with 14 points.