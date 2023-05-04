ALLEGANY — A CCAA Div. I doubleheader between Allegany-Limestone and Jamestown resulted in a pair of walk-off endings and a split on Thursday.
Both teams got an official “home” game in the league twinbill and both won in the seventh inning. A-L took Game 1 by scoring the game’s only run in the bottom of the seventh, winning 1-0. In Game 2, the Gators fell behind 6-1, rallied for an 8-6 lead but fell 9-8 on a Jamestown walk-off.
In the opener, Caleb Strade threw a complete game two-hitter, striking out five and waking four. Sean Conroy hit a one-out single in the seventh, stole second and scored the winning run on a walk-off single from Eric Furlong. Gavin Truman marked two hits.
“The first game was pretty well played on both parts,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “Caleb threw a heck of a game and kept us in it the whole time. We got a big hit from Eric to get a big win for us over an AA school.”
In Game 2, A.J. Riordan marked three hits with an RBI and Truman had his second two-hit game of the night for the Gators (5-7, 3-5). Andrew Giardini’s two-run double highlighted a five-run third.
Brandon Lobb had two hits and two RBI for Jamestown (4-5, 4-4).
“The second game we fell behind early, we fought back, we got into it,” Hemphill said. “We just made a couple too many miscues and gave them a few too many free runners and they pulled it out at the end. We had our chances in tha game as well.
CCAA III
Silver Creek/Forestville 15, Ellicottville 0, 5 innings
SILVER CREEK — Caleb Fiegl and Brayson Parsell both hit doubles for Silver Creek/Forestville (7-5, 5-3), which pulled away with a six-run third and six-run fourth.
Kam Sakpal and Jon Steinwachs scored three runs each for the Black Knights.
Cameron Mendell had the lone hit for Ellicottville (3-7, 2-5).
Salamanca 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
SALAMANCA — Cattaraugus-Little Valley scored in the top of the seventh to take a 2-1 lead, but Salamanca rallied with two in the bottom for a walk-off victory.
The Warriors tied the game and had runners on second and third with two outs when Cory Holleran took off to steal the winning run from third. Holleran made it home before a throw from the pitcher to stun the Timberwolves and win a thriller for the Warriors (8-5, 7-2).
“I said, ‘Do you think you can make it?’ Because they weren’t really checking him,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “He got a healthy lead, got a walking lead and I gave him a head nod to go … He crossed the plate and that was it.
“It was such a competitive game. But we weren’t hitting the ball, so I figured it was worth the chance, especially since we had already tied it. We tied it up so I thought it was a good opportunity to try it.”
Salamanca’s Cole Urbanski threw a complete game, holding the T-Wolves to two hits while striking out 12 with one walk. Jaxson Ross went 3-for-4 with a triple.
For CLV (3-5, 2-5), Nathan Wolf and Matt Benzel held Salamanca to four hits. Gavin Baxter hit a triple and Cam Young had a double and scored a run.
“I give a lot of credit to CLV, they are playing really good ball,” Herrick said. “They’re well coached and they have kids who have invested a lot of time into the game. Their catcher, Payton Bradley, is a game-changer behind the plate: he shuts down the running game and blocks everything at the plate.
“Just super proud of our guy Cole going the distance,” Herrick added. “I thought he had a special presence right from the first pitch tonight. Really proud of the work that he did tonight.”
Portville 18, Franklinville 1, 5 innings
PORTVILLE — Michael Cole hit a home run and pitched Portville to a five-inning complete game victory.
Cole struck out 10 with four walks, allowing one run on two hits. He also hit 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored.
Ethan Obergfell also hit a home run with two RBI, two walks and three runs scored.
Portville (8-1, 6-1) got two hits each from Luke Petryszak (double, RBI, three runs), Mario Pascucci (two RBI, two runs), Hayden Emley (three RBI) and Drew Langdon (RBI).
Brady Tatlow marked both hits for Franklinville (3-6, 3-4), hitting 2-for-2, and Gannon Callahan had an RBI.