BOLIVAR — The Allegany-Limestone boys volleyball team earned a four-set victory on the road Tuesday night, edging out Bolivar-Richburg 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17.

For the Gators (9-3), Kyle Gonska had 10 blocks and seven kills while A.J. Riordan marked six aces with five kills. Andrew Forrest added eight kills and five blocks.

