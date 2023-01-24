BOLIVAR — The Allegany-Limestone boys volleyball team earned a four-set victory on the road Tuesday night, edging out Bolivar-Richburg 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17.
For the Gators (9-3), Kyle Gonska had 10 blocks and seven kills while A.J. Riordan marked six aces with five kills. Andrew Forrest added eight kills and five blocks.
For B-R (8-5), Hunter Walp had two aces, seven kills and three blocks. Jaegar Turybury tallied three aces, three kills, two blocks and seven assists while Dustin Murray chipped in with four kills and two blocks.
Wellsville 3, Fillmore 1
FILLMORE — After dropping the first set, Wellsville rallied to win in four, 6-25, 25-20, 25-12, 26-24.
Riley Graves led the Lions with 16 kills, one ace and one dig. Gaven Dickerson made 15 assists and tallied two aces, one kill and five digs while Xavier Scott marked nine kills, three aces and two digs.
For Fillmore, Aiden Wagner had three aces, two kills and one block. Henry Decker had two aces, four kills and three blocks.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Scio/Friendship 1
BELFAST — Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Dominic Marra marked 16 assists with two aces to lead his team to a 25-13, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14 victory.
Canaan Sullivan had eight kills and Sean Mahon had seven kills for GVBC (5-8).
For Scio/Friendship, Max Morris had five kills and five blocks and Eli Wade made five assists.
“Good overall game,” GVBC coach Darren Bradt said. “I’d really like to accentuate Dominic’s hustle tonight. (He) really put himself out there for the team.”