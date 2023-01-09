ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone boys volleyball team began the season merely trying to find its way as a new program.
It now seems a force to be reckoned with.
After an understandably slow start, the Gators finished last school week with a 6-2 mark. They then marched into the Allegany County midseason tournament and dominated, going 14-0 to claim the championship. And the latest example of the progress they’ve made came on Monday night.
Tyler Griffin collected seven aces and 11 assists to lead A-L to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Arkport/Canaseraga in a competitive non-league battle. Jesse Decker added eight digs as the Gators, following a 2-2 start, moved to 7-2 in their inaugural campaign under Mark Riordan.
“We came out a little sluggish,” Riordan noted. “We had the midseason tournament at Genesee Valley where we had an undefeated showing and won the championship, and I think we might have had a little hangover (tonight) where we came out a little slow. But we came back and played well.”
Of where his team stands over a month into its first season, he added: “I think we’re starting to come into our own. We’re starting to play hard and understand the game a little bit. We’re playing volleyball instead of just trying to muscle the ball over the net. We’re passing, we’ve moving the ball, we’re taking advantage of some good play by our setter, and doing some things with our libero. We’re starting to do some good things.”
Curtis Hartman had eight aces while Noah Drouin finished with six kills and four blocks for Arkport/Canaseraga.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Scio/Friendship 0
BOLIVAR — Dustin Murray registered nine kills and a pair of blocks to spark Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-20, 25-11, 25-15 sweep.
Ian Unfus had an all-around effort of seven kills, five blocks, eight assists and a pair of aces and Noah Little contributed five kills and three blocks for the Wolverines (6-3).