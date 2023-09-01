ALLEGANY — Cait Kellogg scored a goal in each half, while Chloe Baker kept a clean sheet in goal to pace the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team to a season-opening victory on Friday.
A-L blanked Frewsburg 2-0 in a Friday morning non-league game.
Liza Giardini assisted Kellogg’s first-half goal, then Baker earned an assist from her goal position with a long pass to Kellogg in the second half.
Baker made four saves in the shutout win.
Frewsburg’s Braelyn Stelmack made three saves.
Frewsburg went undefeated in the regular season last year en route to a Section 6 Class C championship. A win over the Bears suggests the Gators (10-7-3 last fall) are off to a strong start.
“It was a good game for us to play for the first game,” ALCS coach Dale MacArthur said. “We corrected a lot of things that we saw that needed improvement from our scrimmage on Monday. It worked out well overall, I was proud of them. They did some things that we worked on which is always a good thing to see.”
NON-LEAGUE
Mount Morris 2, Franklinville 1
MOUNT MORRIS — Sofia Bentley scored a second half goal, but Franklinville (0-1) lost its season opener.
Adrianna Mann scored the game-winning goal for Mount Morris (1-0), which built a 2-0 halftime lead. The Blue Devils’ Abby Provo made five saves in goal.
For Franklinville, Taylor Chase and Alena Murphy made three saves each.
“We played much better in the second half and pressed for the tying goal but ran out of time,” Franklinville coach Tim Wangelin said. “Strong efforts from Bentley, Molly Witter and Lilly Haggerty offensively. Olivia Frank and Cara Ossont played very well defensively.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Oswayo Valley 3, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Oswayo Valley improved to 4-0, denying Hinsdale in the Bobcats’ season-opener, 25-6, 25-8, 25-12.
Hinsdale fell to 0-1.
Allegany-Limestone 3, Cuba-Rushford 0
CUBA — Allegany-Limestone picked up a season-opening sweep on the road, 25-17, 25-21, 25-14.
Tullah Hasselberg tallied 22 assists, four blocks and five kills in the win for the Gators. Also for A-L, Serena Frederick had seven kills and nine digs, Makenzie Goldsmith had eight kills and Mia McCarthy had 19 digs.
“We had a great team effort and our sophomore Mia McCarthy did awesome as her first night (as) libero,” ALCS coach Tara Bottone said. “Our passes were our strength tonight as we had multi back row players with eight or more digs. It should be a great season for us.”