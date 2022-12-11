HOUGHTON — Two individuals and one relay for the Allegany-Limestone girls indoor track and field team earned first-place finishes at Saturday’s A-C Dual Divisional Meet, as did one boy from Salamanca and a Warrior relay.

Leading the A-L girls team at Houghton College were Julia Wyant, who won the 300-meter dash (:44.32) and Tyyetta Herman, who won the 600-meter run (1:41.65). The 800 relay of Cait Kellogg, Julia Wyant, Anna Slavinski, Jessica Daley also took first (1:54.93).

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social