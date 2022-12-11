HOUGHTON — Two individuals and one relay for the Allegany-Limestone girls indoor track and field team earned first-place finishes at Saturday’s A-C Dual Divisional Meet, as did one boy from Salamanca and a Warrior relay.
Leading the A-L girls team at Houghton College were Julia Wyant, who won the 300-meter dash (:44.32) and Tyyetta Herman, who won the 600-meter run (1:41.65). The 800 relay of Cait Kellogg, Julia Wyant, Anna Slavinski, Jessica Daley also took first (1:54.93).
Ashlyn Collins (1,000 run, 3:20.61) and Jenna Wyant (55 dash, :07.80) had second-place finishes along with the 1,600 relay of Herman, Jenna Wyant, Madison Honeck and Lily Eaton (4:42.79). Anna Slavinski was third in the pole vault (7-6).
Other top-six finishers for A-L included Lilianna Peters in fourth (3000 run, 11:19.14); the 3,200 relay of Collins, Samantha Bray, Elexa Duggan and Peters in fourth (11:41.26); and Duggan sixth in the 3,000 (11:41.26).
“We enjoyed another successful meet. Lilianna Peters and seventh grader Elexa Duggan had a good meet,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “They ran their best times ever in the 3000 with Elexa taking more than 40 seconds off her previous best. I had to ask both of them to run in the 4 x 800 relay, due to injury and sickness to their teammates and they stepped up for us.
“Tyyetta looked strong in winning the 600, Ashlyn was solid in the 1000 and the Wyant twins continue to impress in the sprints.”
The A-L boys had two third-place finishes, by Alex Redeye (1,600, 4:40.50) and Connor Goudie (long jump, 18-10), both personal records. Kyle Gonska was sixth in the weight throw (39-4).
“I like the way both teams improved in our second meet,” Wilber said. “I don’t ever remember having so many athletes hit the standard for state qualifiers so early in the season.”
— For Salamanca, Arlen Newark won the boys’ 600 (1:25.51), in less than a second from the state qualification time. The 1,600 relay (Archer Newark, Jason McGraw, Jesse Hill and Arlen Newark) also took first in 3:41.68, more than 12 seconds clear of second place.
“Archer set the tone off as the lead leg and Jason McGraw continued the momentum in his second leg, freshman Jesse Hill remained drive in the third leg and Arlen Newark flew around the track as the anchor,” SHS boys coach Michelle Hill said.
Jesse Hill was fifth in the 600 (1:33.88).
The Salamanca boys had 16 personal records, nine performances that qualified for the team sectional meet and one automatic qualification for the Section 6 state qualifier meet in total.
Isabella Milks led the Salamanca girls with a fourth-place high jump (4-6).
“Each meet she gains a little more confidence and realizes she is capable of so much more,” SHS coach Laurie Lafferty-John noted of Milks.
Harley Brown was fifth in the 55 hurdles with a new school record (10.57).
“Her discipline, earned strength and mechanics in the hurdles are so impressive,” Lafferty-John said. “She is .1 second off the Section 6 championship time.”
The Salamanca girls’ 3200 relay (Sierra Haynoski, Milks, Ryanna Brady, Brown) also took fourth (11:44.84). Overall the team posted six new school records and 12 personal best performances.