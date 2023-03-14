SYRACUSE — Allegany-Limestone senior Hailee Zalwsky finished 27th out of 66 girls competing in last Saturday’s composite competition for the state bowling championships.
Any one of Zalwsky’s 1,158 pins she collected in six games could have helped push her team over the top. That's because the Section 6 girls team — composed of six players from the sectional championships last month — won the state composite division championship over the other 12 sections by a one-pin margin, edging Section 11 by the thinnest possible margin.
Section 6 finished with 6,284 total pins.
“We practiced four times before we came up, up at Buffalo,” Zawlsky said in an NYSPHSAA interview. “For me it was quite a ride but I think it really put us together as a team and it let us get to know each other a little bit more. It definitely made us more like a team together and I think that’s what helped us win.”
Zalwsky started Saturday’s competition at Strike N’ Spare Lanes (hosted by Section 3) with her high game of the day, a 215. She added a 183 and 199 in the morning session, then collected games of 181, 190 and 190 in the afternoon.