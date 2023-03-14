NYS bowling

Allegany-Limestone’s Hailee Zalwsky (far left) is pictured with her teammates and coaches after the Section 6 girls bowling team won the state composite division title at NYSPHSAA Championships last Saturday in Syracuse.

 Section 6 Bowling photo

SYRACUSE — Allegany-Limestone senior Hailee Zalwsky finished 27th out of 66 girls competing in last Saturday’s composite competition for the state bowling championships.

Any one of Zalwsky’s 1,158 pins she collected in six games could have helped push her team over the top. That's because the Section 6 girls team — composed of six players from the sectional championships last month — won the state composite division championship over the other 12 sections by a one-pin margin, edging Section 11 by the thinnest possible margin.

