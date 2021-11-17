All kids have a childhood dream, most of which they think are far-fetched.
For Allegany-Limestone girls soccer goalkeeper Kelsey Riordan, the dream seemed just that.
“When I was nine or 10 years old, I started playing keeper. I loved jumping around and diving,” Riordan recalled in a phone interview. “I couldn’t imagine a life without soccer.
She now can continue to live her life with soccer, for at least four more years. Riordan will suit up for Division I Niagara starting next season.
Her journey to this point has been anything but easy. Riordan had to adjust to a new culture of soccer after a move from the Houston area.
“I couldn’t play school soccer when I was in Texas, there was no middle school soccer,” Riordan said. “It was all club soccer.”
The rising goalkeeper spent much of her six-year stint in Texas with a prominent team, the Houston Challenge.
“That was a pretty cool team. I trained with people who played professionally,” Riordan said.
During the summer between her seventh and eighth grade year, Riordan and her family relocated to Western New York, and Riordan had to make some major adjustments.
“Soccer is nowhere near as intense in Texas as it is here,” she said.
Add the new intensity level in with a cross-country move and she was confronted with a daunting challenge.
In 2017, Riordan stepped foot on the pitch for the first time in a scholastic uniform.
“I was so timid. I did not know anyone and had to learn a whole new system,” she recalled.
Riordan credits teammates for helping her make the adjustment.
“The girls were all so sweet. I would make a mistake and the girls would say, ‘it wasn’t you, it was me,’ Riordan recalled of her first season.
Little did she know, she would have to adjust faster than planned.
In 2018, A-L was coming off a New York State Class C title and returning starting goalkeeper Tierney Hemphill suffered an injury and missed time early. A-L coach Dale MacArthur turned to a freshman goalkeeper, Riordan.
“When we called her up, she could read angles and dive pretty well,” MacArthur said. “You knew she had real potential.”
She needed development, but MacArthur said one major obstacle could have gotten in the way.
“You have 10 field players and one goalie. I am not a goalie coach,” the three-decade coaching veteran said.
Riordan hit the road north to Buffalo and hooked up with renowned keeper trainer Marcelo Moreira, who played professionally in Brazil.
“Training with (Moriera) is super intense and so much fun,” Riordan offered. “I love him.”
Riordan said Morierra, MacArthur and WNY Flash club coach Rob Jackman worked to develop her footwork. Although MacArthur agrees Riordan’s footwork drastically improved, but gives her the credit.
“Kelsey understands she needs to be able to do it all in front of the net. She never stops working,” he said. “Her drive is few and far between.”
Riordan believes her relationship with MacArthur made her scholastic career easier.
“He is just so easy to talk to, he makes soccer so much fun,” she said.
Riordan added, “Everyone on the team is so welcome and loving at practice. If someone is having a bad day, (MacArthur) makes sure to lift them up and acknowledge it.”
Despite her success, Riordan’s trip on the recruiting trail was a “stressful,” unorthodox one.
“I’m so happy it’s over and I found my home,” she said.
One man in Riordan’s corner with collegiate administration experience was her father.
“We sat down one day and began a conversation about which schools he thought I would like. Then, I started sending emails,” she said.
Then, Riordan suffered a partial MCL tear, sat for the summer and missed “a couple recruiting visits and a bunch of ID camps.”
She thought she had run out of time when Jackman came to Riordan’s rescue.
“I had a conversation with (Jackman) and he made a few calls.”
One of those was to Purple Eagles head coach, Peter Veltrie.
“(Jackman and Veltrie) talked in probably early-to-mid October. After a few phone calls and a visit, they offered,” Riordan said. “It all happened so fast.”
MacArthur had a candid but heartfelt message when asked about what he thought Viltrie saw in his goalie.
“I have no idea what college coaches look for,” he acknowledged. “However, he made his decision … we’re grateful he made it.”