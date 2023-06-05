WEST SENECA — Alex Redeye won an event to earn his trip to the state track and field championships and helped his Allegany-Limestone boys track and field team set a school record relay over the weekend.
An A-L senior, Redeye won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.8 at the Section 6 state qualifier. He’s now set to represent the Gators at the NYSPHSAA championships this weekend in Middletown.
A-L’s 1600 relay finished third at the sectional meet (Div. II), while breaking a 2019 school record.
Jacob Herbert, Michael Frederick, Matthew Milliner and Redeye’s time of 3:31.94 edged the mark set by Anthony DeCapua, Liam Coulter, Conner Golley and Michael Wolfgang four years ago with a 3:33.16.
Also for the Gators’ boys team, Joshua Nolder finished second in the pentathlon with a total of 2,915 points: just 14 shy of champion Carson Conley of Randolph.
Kyle Gonska was sixth in discus (131-7) with Kevin Edwards-Hardy eighth in the same event (125-8) while Matthew Milliner finished 10th in the 400 (:53.54). A-L’s 400 relay was sixth (:54.94).
For West Valley, Jack Tharnish was third in the pentathlon (2,630).
Salamanca’s Jesse Hill earned a fourth-place finish in the 400 (:52.48).
Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Benjamin Edwards was fourth in the pentathlon (2,516), while Grant Cornell was fifth in the 3000 steeplechase (10:32.28).
For Portville, Bryan Randolph was ninth in high jump (5-8), while the Panthers’ 1600 relay was eighth (3:40.07).
Olean’s Blake Kinnaird was 10th in pole vault (11-0).
Pioneer had a pair of ninth-place finishers: Brandon Doyle in the 400 hurdles (1:02.04) and Trent Reifsteck in the high jump (95-8).