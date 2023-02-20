HOUGHTON — The Allegany-Limestone girls running teams, from cross country to indoor track and field, have had an exceptional year from the outset.
They merely added to it with their showing on Saturday.
Angelina Napoleon won a pair of individual titles and contributed to another to highlight A-L’s performance at the Section 6 Indoor Track and Field State Qualifier at Houghton College’s Kerr-Pegula Athletics Complex. Among all schools, in all classes, the Gators again stood out, notching four total firsts, a second and setting a program record.
Napoleon took first in both the 1,000 (2:50.30) and high jump (5-5) while Tyyetta Herman claimed first in the 300 with a school-record time of :41.72. Napoleon and Herman also guided the 1,600 relay team to first in 4:12.71, alongside Jenna Wyant and Ashlyn Collins. Wyant added a second in the 300 (:42.91).
With their firsts, those four girls automatically advanced to the New York State Championships, set for March 4 in Staten Island. A-L has seven state qualifiers in total, including Julia Wyant, Aryanna Hatch and Jessica Daley. They will be joined by one other from the Big 30 on the sport’s biggest stage — Salamanca’s Arlen Newark, who won the boys’ 600-meter run.
“We seem to be peaking at the right time,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “Angelina had her fastest 1,000 time of this season and tied her best high jump of the year. Tyyetta broke her own school record in the 300 and Jenna had her fastest 300 time ever in the semifinal (:42.76). The 1,600 relay team also ran their fastest time of the year, dropping almost eight seconds.
“Our kids had a great day.”
ADDITIONALLY for A-L, Lilianna Peters placed fourth in the 3,000 (10:53.96), Collins was fifth in the 1,000 (3:14.53) and Anna Slavinski was sixth in the pole vault (7-6). For the Gator boys, Alex Redeye led the way with a fifth-place finish in the 1,600 (4:57.99), Kevin Edwards-Hardy took sixth in the 55 hurdles (:8.88) after being seeded 17th and Kyle Gonska was sixth in the weight throw (49-7 ½).
“I was very pleased to see Kevin make the finals in the 55 hurdles and run his PR (:8.81) in the semis, which got him into the finals,” Wilber added. “I know Kyle is disappointed with his performance today, but his improvement in such a short period of time in his technique was impressive.
“Hopefully, the experience the boys gained from the indoor season will carry over to the outdoor season.”
SALAMANCA, meanwhile, the second-smallest school in the field, had a banner day in the boys’ 600. Newark, seeded first, came from behind to win the event, claim sectional champion status and break his own school mark in 1:24.05. Teammate Jesse Hill was seeded seventh, but finished fifth in 1:27.92, shaving two seconds off his top time.
“These two love to push each other in training and truly bring out the best in each other,” Salamanca coach Michelle Hill said. “Arlen had a potential trip to states on the line and Jesse, the only freshman in the field, had nothing to lose. That’s exactly how the race began.
“Jesse was leading after the first lap, something Arlen wasn’t used to. However, after the experience of running in this event at last year’s sectionals, Arlen knew what he had to do to reach his season goal. He ran the next two laps with confidence and determination and led the race for the final two laps.”
Also for the Warriors, the boys’ 800 relay team, keyed by Arlen and Hill, plus Archer Newark and Jorden Ambuske, logged an impressive fifth-place finish 1:37.80 after reaching the finals seeded eighth.
FOR THE girls, who had three reach the state qualifier after sending just one last year, Isabella Milks tied her personal best in the high jump with a mark of 4-8, finishing 10th after being seeded 15th. Michaelynn Lecceardone placed 17th in the triple jump (30-9) and 26th in the 55 hurdles (:10.44). Harley Brown had qualified in the 55 hurdles, but was forced to miss the state qualifier with an ankle injury.
The Salamanca girls also had two relay teams set school records with their efforts. The 1,600 relay team of Sierra Haynoski, Milks, Summer Downey and Brady each set a PR split while knocking off over 12 seconds from the previous school standard and finishing 10th of 48 schools in the section with a time of 4:48.44. The 800 relay team of Milks, Lecceardone, Downey and Brady improved their time by 3.5 seconds and finished 22nd in 2:04.25.