FALCONER — More than 200 points better than her school’s previous best score, sophomore Angelina Napoleon broke a school record while winning the CCAA pentathlon Thursday night.
Napoleon finished with a score of 2,780, topping a field of seven competitors in the event during the CCAA Pentathlon/Steeplechase meet. She beatout Southwestern’s Kayla Allen, runner-up at 2,488.
Napoleon broke a school record of 2,652 set by Brenna Gelen in 2015.
“Angelina shattered the record, she didn’t just break it,” A-L girls track coach Kathy Stamets said. “She went out, she performed really well in all of her events. There were some events that she’s just working on, this is the time she’s thrown shot put in competition, so she’s been working hard on making sure she knew how to do all of it and she really brought it together.”
Among the seven pentathletes, Napoleon had the best times in the 800 (2:20) and 100 hurdles (16.90) and the best high jump (5-feet-0.25-inch).
“She’s a distance (runner), she does cross country, so her 800 was where she earned the most points,” Stamets said. “But she’s also a great high-jumper. She’s started hurdling this year and she’s less than a second off of our hurdle record at this point too for the 100 hurdles. So really to reach the level that she did it was going to require her to do well in multiple events and she really did.”
Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Mandy Hurlburt was fifth in the pentathlon (1,911).
In the girls’ 2,000-meter steeplechase, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley’s Mikaela LeBaron took first (8:25.9). F/E’s Alysa Williams was sixth (8:42.5), Salamanca‘a Hayli Wilson was eighth and Harley Brown 10th, Olean’s Sara Thomas was ninth and Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Onalee Osgood 11th.
In the boys’ pentathlon, Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s John Swabik was first among five competitors with 3,409 points. F/E’s Conner Terwilliger was third (2,567).
Southwestern’s Nate Lewis won the 3,000 steeplechase at 10:34.8. Salamanca’s Arlen Newark was sixth (11:25.7). Allegany-Limestone’s Zack Kenzel was 10th.
The CCAA will hold its conference championships and sectional qualifiers in three different meets separated by division on June 11-12.