LAKEWOOD — The Olean High boys tennis team called in two last-minute replacements.
It chose to save two of its top players for today’s doubles competition. And it was down its typical No. 2 player to injury.
With those factors in mind, coach Ben Wright could more than live with the outcome at the CCAA singles tournament, which is used to determine sectional qualifying, on Wednesday.
All three of Olean’s entrants lost in the first round of the 16-player singles event, held at Southwestern High School.
Eighth-seeded Alex Blehar fell to No. 9 Jackson Spangler (Fredonia), 6-1, 6-3, while No. 5 Cavan Boutilette was ousted by No. 12 Kendall Valvo, of Salamanca, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Additionally, No. 7 Byron Ring fell to No. 10 Dom Begier (Dunkirk), 6-1, 6-1.
And though no Huskies advanced, a rival from next door did, as Allegany-Limestone’s Thinus Marais won each of his matchups to clinch one of the CCAA’s four singles spots in the Section 6 tournament.
Marais blanked Panama’s Madison Johnson, 6-0, 6-0, before topping Valvo by the same count in the quarterfinals. He’ll return for today’s semifinals, where he’ll compete for both a singles title and sectional seeding among the four remaining players.
For Olean, Ring was a day-of replacement for teammate Isaac Moses, who missed the event due to injury, while Boutilette, just an eighth-grader, filled in for original No. 5 seed Trey Demink, of Maple Grove, who was forced to sit with an unrelated sprained ankle.
“Both of those guys did a great job considering I called them that morning and told them to bring their stuff,” Wright said of Ring and Boutillette. “For Cavan to take his match to three sets as an eighth-grader in that setting, he had a great match. If nothing else, it was an opportunity to give those guys the experience and see what the tournament is all about.”
Of Marais’ effort, Wright added, “We saw him twice in the regular season and he gave our No. 1 guy a battle both times, so we know how good he is. He had a phenomenal day.”
Olean’s top player, Mark Brown, and Alex Linderman will be among the top seeds, and one of four Olean teams, in today’s CCAA doubles tournament.