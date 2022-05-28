ORCHARD PARK — A local singles player and two doubles teams won a match at the Section 6 championships earlier this week.
Allegany-Limestone star Thinus Marais and the Olean tandems of Alex Blehar and Isaac Moses and Cavan Boutillette and Alex Linderman all won their first-round contests at Orchard Park High School on Tuesday.
Marais blanked Hutch Tech’s Jon Lian, 6-0, 6-0 before falling to No. 3 seed Alex Wheat, of Amherst, 6-3, 6-0, in round two.
For Olean, Blehar and Moses topped No. 6 seed Nathan Meza-Reya and Willard Nellist, of Barker, 7-5, 6-0. It then bowed to third-seeded Henry Miller and Marino Zinaja, of Williamsville South, 6-2, 6-2. Boutillette and Linderman, meanwhile, pulled out a three-set triumph over Akron’s top doubles team of Sean Brennan and Sean O’Shaughnessy, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, but were tripped up by second-seeded Grant Wang and Arjun Pindiprolu, of Williamsville East, 6-1, 6-0.
Both Miller and Zinaja and Wang and Pindiprolu were among Section 6’s three state doubles qualifiers after reaching Wednesday’s semifinals. And though Olean’s teams fell short of the semis, they enjoyed a strong run, with both faring well at the CCAA event (Blehar and Moses won the CCAA doubles title and Boutillette and Linderman placed fourth) and reaching the second round at sectionals.
“To put it into perspective, (Pindiprolu) finished third in the singles draw last year, and he played with Williamsville East’s No. 1 singles player this year,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “That’s how strong this team was, they just chose to play doubles this year, and my kids are a freshman and a sophomore.
“But my guys were grateful to face that kind of competition and they played well.”
Wright added, “It was a great experience for us and we were happy to once again be so well-represented at sectionals. Three of our four kids (all but Blehar) are coming back, and they’re excited about playing all summer and getting better.
“We had another strong year by winning a league title, making sectionals and finishing second at the team sectional event. We’re thankful to all the parents who supported us, and the kids made great sacrifices to have this kind of season.”