OLEAN — Allegany-Limestone’s Ryan Lechner earned CCAA Div. II medalist honors Monday at the division’s Section 6 qualifier, carding an 82 over 18 holes at Bartlett Country Club.
The top seven finishers in Monday’s tournament earned a spot in the Section 6 championship. Lechner’s 82 (12 over par) gave him a two-stroke lead over runner-up Cody Slade of Randolph, who had an 84.
Ashton Clark-Sanford finished third for Salamanca with an 86.
In addition to Slade, Randolph had three more golfers in the top seven: Jaxon Morrison (87), Carter Davis (89) and Owen Nelson (90).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Owen Wright claimed the seventh spot with a 91.
Finishing eighth, Ellicottville’s Giancarlo Nuzzo earned the alternate spot with a 92.
BOYS GOLF
CCAA DIVISION I QUALIFIER
Olean’s Stitt advances to sectionals
FORESTVILLE — Olean’s Talan Stitt was one of 10 CCAA Division I golfers to qualify Monday for the upcoming Section 6 tournament.
Stitt, a senior, carded an 87 over 18 holes at Tri-County Country Club to make the cut. The medalist finished with a 79. Qualifying from Division I were: Robert Kozlowski (Dunkirk), Evan Steffen (Maple Grove), Ryan Kelly (Fredonia), Zach Rhodes (Southwestern), Griffin Bogdanowicz (Southwestern), Evan Maloney (Jamestown), Lucas Hoffman (Fredonia), Stitt, Carson Swanson (Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Sherman/Panama) and Curtis Hannon (Falconer, alternate).
Hinsdale’s Miller leads AC qualifiers
RUSHFORD — Four from Allegany County have advanced to the Section 5 tournament with their performances at the 18-hole qualifier event Monday.
Hinsdale’s Caden Miller earned medalist honors with a 93 at Allegheny Hills to lead the quartet. He was joined by Fillmore’s Anderson Wiltsey (98) and Reid Cockle (100) and Cuba-Rushford’s Sebastian Saulter (102). Those four were also named league all-stars, with Miller earning MVP honors, along with Haven Kellogg (Cuba-Rushford), Chris Weaver (Genesee Valley/Belfast), Will Guilford (GV/Belfast) and Ryder Easton (Bolivar-Richburg).
The sectional championship will be held this Saturday at Clifton Springs Country Club.
GIRLS GOLF
Jamestown 30, Olean 25
JAMESTOWN — Jamestown’s Nilla Ecklof edged Olean’s Sophie Bartman by one stroke to claim medalist honors with a 47.
Bartman led Olean (3-5, 2-4) with a 48.