HOUGHTON — Tyyetta Herman set a school record and spurred a trio of first-place finishes to highlight a strong Allegany-Limestone showing at the Section 6 indoor track and field team championships on Saturday at Houghton College.
In the medium school division, Herman earned an individual first in the 300 with a school record time of :42.26. She also led off a pair of first-place relay teams, both of which ran their fastest times of the season:
The 1,600 relay team, which consisted of Herman, Ashlyn Collins, Jenna Wyant and Julia Wyant, paced the field in 4:20.46. The 800 relay squad of Herman, Caitlyn Kellogg, Jessica Daley and Juliant, claimed the top spot in 1:52.32.
While her teammates were producing another standout day in Houghton, Angelina Napoleon took part in the prestigious Millrose Games at The Armory in New York City. Competing in the mile against girls from around the country, Napoleon placed 10th in an impressive 4:58.0.
"We had a very good weekend across the board,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “Angelina and Tyyetta continue to lead all of Section 6 in their respective events and all of our relays are ranked in the Top 3 in Section 6. I think the girls are peaking at the right time and it should be a very exciting state qualifier for them on Sunday.”
Also on the girls’ side, Jenna Wyant took second in the 55-meter dash (:7.83) and third in the 300 (:43.44). Lilianna Peters placed third in the 3,000 (11:02.02) and the team of Lilly Coulter, Arryana Hatch, Elexa Duggan and Peters finished third in the 3,200 relay (11:10.30). Other top-six finishers included: Kellogg (4th, 55, :7.93), Collins (4th, 1,500, 5:16.29), Mackenzie Rhodes (4th, shot put, 25-6 ½), Coulter (5th, 1,000, 3:24.69) and Anna Slavinski, who was fifth in the pole vault (8-0) and sixth in the 55 hurdles (:10.28).
FOR THE A-L boys, Kyle Gonska rached the podium by placing second in the weight throw (52-3 ¾) and Alex Redeye was part of three-top six finishes, taking third in the 3,200 (10:28.19), fifth in the 1,600 (4:51.08) and leading off the sixth-place 3,200 relay team (10:15.45).
Kevin Edwards-Hardy was fourth in both the shot put (36-9 ¾) and weight throw (47-7) and Redeye was joined on the 3,200 relay team by John Thomas, Nathan Wolfe and Evan Johnson.
“Kyle and Kevin both had huge (personal records) in the weight throw that makes them serious contenders for a state berth,” Wilber said. “Alex continues to have a very successful indoor season and will be in the mix of runners at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday at the state qualifier meet."
Of Napoleon’s outing at the national Millrose Games, Wilber added: “Angelina was invited to compete in the Girls High School Invitational Mile against other girls from across the country. (It was a) very prestigious honor to even be selected for this. It was a tremendous opportunity for her to compete at that level.”
THE SALAMANCA teams participated in the small school division of the Section 6 team championships.
The Salamanca boys, who for the first time this season qualified for the team scoring, placed seventh of 12 squads, logging six personal bests and four school records. The Warriors’ highlight came in the 600, where they took each of the top two spots, with Arlen Newark taking first in a personal-best time of 1:24.79, which is 5/100ths of a second from the state standard, and Jesse Hill grabbing second in 1:29.71, bettering his time by two seconds.
“The 600 was an exciting race for (us),” Salamanca coach Michelle Hill said. “Both Arlen and Jesse used the day to work on improving their mental preparation for the race. During the week, they train hard together in hopes of achieving the goals they have set for themselves. Arlen was aggressive from the start and led the pack the entire way. Jesse followed his lead and had a strong start as well.”
Also for the boys, Archer Newark was fifth in the 300 (:38.33, PR) and the 800 relay team of the Newark brothers, Jorden Ambuske and Hill took second (1:38.73).
The Salamanca girls, meanwhile, placed seventh with 31.5 points, improving upon the 17 they accumulated last winter. Isabella Milks captured third in the high jump, matching her best with a mark of four feet, eight inches, while Michaelynn Lecceardone was fifth in both the high jump (4-4, PR) and triple jump (30-10) and Ryanna Brady was fourth in the 1,000 (3:31.14). Additionally, the 3,200 relay team of Sierra Haynoski, Summer Downey, Milks and Brady took fourth in 11:57.54 and the 1,600 relay team of Haynoski, Alina Cook, Brady and Downey claimed sixth in 5:03.38.