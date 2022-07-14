Sidney Gleason had a difficult decision to make.
A senior at Allegany-Limestone, she recently had to choose between walking across the stage, and being with friends, at her high school graduation and accompanying her team to the Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA) National Championships in McDonald, Tennessee.
But for Gleason, an avid rider in her last opportunity on the big stage, perhaps it wasn’t much of a decision at all. She opted to head south, choosing team over self — not to mention the chance at an elusive sparkling belt buckle.
That conclusion, by all measures, seemed to be the right one.
GLEASON HAD a tremendous showing at the Tri State Expo Center June 23-26, earning a reserve national championship — which means second place in equestrian terminology — in the individual categories of sapphire pattern horsemanship and sapphire ranch riding and her career highlight: a first place in ranch riding and a third in pattern horsemanship in the team category.
Gleason was one of three national champions from local program TMC Equestrian, based in Cuba and coached by Tonya and Mike Cooper. And behind that trio, and key contributions from several others, the group fared splendidly: It was the only one of 12 competing in which every one of its riders put points on the board and it won the reserve national championship in the team scoring, falling just one point shy of a title.
But she and teammate Emma Veros, who also missed her high school graduation, at Orchard Park, could smile a little wider knowing their presence helped make the difference in a second place finish.
“She was the only rider on my team in that division that she rode for,” Tonya Cooper noted of Gleason, “and she knew that if she didn’t go, there’s no way we would have come close to … we wouldn’t have even placed at nationals without her in that division.”
Gleason was oh-so-close to first place in her individual competitions, also coming up a single point short in each. Then, on the final day of her final national show, she broke through, winning the team ranch riding event among 12 competing squads.
“Two times!” Cooper said of the mere one-point differential. “So when she finally got the national championship for her team class, it was (so great) because it was her first belt buckle and she’ll remember that moment for the rest of her life.
“Sidney’s was a huge deal because she’d never won one before, and you always remember your first belt buckle.”
But Gleason’s accomplishment was only part of the TMC success story.
THIS YEAR, 17 of 19 TMC team members qualified as individual riders for the YEDA national competition, an impressive feat on its own, as only either the top 10 riders or top 20 percent of those in the final national standings (with the season running from September through April) make the cut.
Making it an even bigger challenge is what they’re tasked with doing.
At these events, which for TMC typically take place in Pennsylvania and Ohio, participants aren’t permitted to compete on personally owned horses. Instead, they adhere to a draw-type format in which they’re allowed only to see the provided horses warm up with other riders and read a short description on the equine they’ll be riding.
They then mount those horses, adjust the stirrups and head into the facility to show off their horsemanship skills, specifically the ability to guide, feel and adjust accordingly to each horse while keeping proper western riding position.
And last month in McDonald, show off TMC did. Of the team’s local members:
— Garrett Cooper, a 10th-grader from Cuba, Tonya’s son and owner of several belt buckles, was third individually in diamond horsemanship and fifth in diamond reigning and also earned national title status in team horsemanship riding and a fifth in team reigning riding while additionally earning the sportsmanship award.
— Katherine Riley (junior, Allegany) placed seventh in diamond individual reigning and received the sportsmanship award.
— Kendyl Rogers (junior, Portville) was a national qualifier, but unable to attend due to the New York State Regents exams.
— Joanne Hupp (sophomore, Cuba) was a national qualifier.
— Kyleigh Rohwer (freshman, Salamanca) took sixth in the junior individual opal pattern class.
— Anna Elsigan (freshman, Hinsdale) claimed sixth place in both the team opal pattern and rail classes.
— Jillian Riley (7th, Allegany) was fourth in the junior emerald pattern horsemanship and received the sportsmanship award.
— Ethan Hoffman (7th, Hinsdale) was a national qualifier.
— Addyson Storts (5th, Franklinville) placed sixth individually in the EWD topaz independent and pattern horsemanship.
— Skyler Cooper (5th, Cuba) was a national qualifier.
— Mekaeel Muhyee (4th, Portville) took sixth in the elementary pearl pattern and received the sportsmanship award.
TMC’s THIRD national champion was Emily Beisiegel, of Alden, who won that title in alumni sapphire ranch riding and also took eighth in alumni sapphire pattern horsemanship. Equally impressive — or perhaps even more so — to the individual accolades was its display in the team event.
TMC had six riders compete in that class, each representing a different gemstone, and all six placed. Included in that were key points from Gleason and a fine showing from Elsigan, of whom Cooper noted: “She’s brand new, it’s her first year ever. She had maybe ridden a horse 10 times before she joined the team in September and she’s riding for a nationally ranked team, so that’s pretty awesome.”
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Cooper added of her team. “They all worked together, it was a collective team effort. They each contributed to those points on the board and they had fantastic rides and showed great sportsmanship. Everything came together and we just came up one point short.
“It was great. They all put in the work all year long.”
THIS, for Gleason, for her son Garrett, was a special day, Cooper assured.
But more than that, it was a special day for the entire TMC organization.
“Drawing a horse that you’d never ridden before and taking it to win a national championship is quite an accomplishment,” she said. “These kids don’t ever get to sit on these horses, they’ve never ridden this horse before and they get to go out and show off in front of the judges. And those two judges that day decided (both Gleason and Cooper) were the best ones out there.
“It’s more than just a little accomplishment, it’s a huge thing.”
Riders can begin YEDA competition as early as fourth grade and compete until their senior year of high school (with an optional alumni division). For more information about TMC Equestrian or how to join the Cuba-based YEDA program, contact Tonya or Mike Cooper via the team facebook page or tmcperformance@yahoo.com
