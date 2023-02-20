Olean wrestler

Allegany-Limestone senior Hailey Feneran, a member of the Olean High wrestling team, placed second in the 185-235-pound weight class at the New York State Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championship on Saturday at Chautauqua Lake High School. Pictured are, from left: Olean assistant coaches Gavin Kulp and Icar Simon, Hailey Feneran and assistant coach Jeff Gabler.

 Photo provided

MAYVILLE — Olean/Allegany-Limestone wrestler Hailey Feneran ended her high school career on a high note, earning a second-place finish at the Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championships.

At the fourth annual tournament, which consisted of girls from multiple sections in New York State held at Chautauqua Lake High School, Feneran made the championship in the 185-235-pound weight class on Saturday.

