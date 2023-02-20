MAYVILLE — Olean/Allegany-Limestone wrestler Hailey Feneran ended her high school career on a high note, earning a second-place finish at the Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championships.
At the fourth annual tournament, which consisted of girls from multiple sections in New York State held at Chautauqua Lake High School, Feneran made the championship in the 185-235-pound weight class on Saturday.
To reach the finals, the A-L senior who competes with the Olean wrestling team needed to avenge a previous loss from this year. Feneran had been pinned by Springville’s Marea Palka in their last meeting, but got revenge with a pin in 49 seconds in the rematch.
In the championship, North Tonawanda’s Doris Baker claimed the top spot with a second-period pin in 3:28.
Competing with the OHS boys team all year, Feneran filled in spots as needed between the 189 and 215 classes and placed second in three different tournaments this year.
“We are very proud of Hailey for her accomplishments this season,” OHS assistant coach Jeff Gabler said. “She is a high honor student from ALCS. She had a tough time finding practice partners this season but found a way. That’s what we do in this sport is find a way.”