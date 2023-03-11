Dubin (1)

Houston Astros pitcher and Allegany-Limestone graduate Shawn Dubin throws during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins late last month in West Palm Beach, Fla.

 Houston Astros photo

It was a forever moment, encapsulated by a forever snapshot, upon which he’ll always be able to look back with pride.

There on the Houston Astros’ website, by early Thursday afternoon, was a graphic of the following day’s probable starting pitchers for their spring training game against the New York Mets: On the left was a smiling, bearded Shawn Dubin (RHP #75); on the right … Justin Verlander (RHP #35).

