It was a forever moment, encapsulated by a forever snapshot, upon which he’ll always be able to look back with pride.
There on the Houston Astros’ website, by early Thursday afternoon, was a graphic of the following day’s probable starting pitchers for their spring training game against the New York Mets: On the left was a smiling, bearded Shawn Dubin (RHP #75); on the right … Justin Verlander (RHP #35).
In one way, this was nothing new for the Allegany-Limestone graduate and former Olean Oiler.
Dubin earned a spring training invite in 2021 and made the Astros’ 40-man preseason roster in both 2022 and this February. He was part of the franchise’s taxi squad during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He’s donned the blue and orange Houston cap on several occasions, been penciled into a starting lineup by big-league manager Dusty Baker, shared infield meetings with MVP runner-up Alex Bregman.
Even for someone who’s “been there before,” however, this was slightly different.
This was the local kid, who seven years ago was mowing down batters at Bradner Stadium, going against arguably the top pitcher of his generation. This was the unlikely, yet undeterred prospect facing off against a three-time Cy Young and two-time World Series winner. This was one of those stories that makes baseball so great.
YES, ON Friday afternoon at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Dubin went head-to-head with the 40-year-old Verlander, who happened to be making his second spring start with his new club, the Mets.
To his people watching on SNY, this was surely a ‘wow’ point in time. But to Dubin, no doubt, this was merely his next opportunity to demonstrate to Baker and the parent club that he’s worthy of a roster spot … or his first call-up sometime down the road. And though his outing may not have gone exactly the way he wanted — the 27-year-old surrendered five earned runs in 2 ⅓ innings — he still displayed some of the overpowering “stuff” that makes him so highly regarded in Houston.
Dubin struck out two in a scoreless, 14-pitch first inning. The highlight came on his fourth batter of the day when, after nearly surrendering an RBI double down the line, he got Mets power hitter Daniel Vogelbach to swing through a 94-mph fastball to end the inning.
THE FORMER UB and Georgetown (Kentucky) standout, as he does, threw plenty of strikes. He coaxed an inning-ending double play to stop some bleeding in the second. His outing ended with a groundout to second base. But he couldn’t fully blow it by some of the Mets’ big-name talent: Starling Marte, the former Pirates star who made the All-Star Game last summer in his first year in New York, in his first appearance of the spring, doubled and smacked a two-run home run off Dubin; Tommy Pham had an RBI double.
Still, it was clear to see, between his clean mechanics and a fastball that reached 96, the Allegany native belonged. Even the Mets’ broadcast made mention of where he stands in the big picture.
“They’re just trying to figure out where he fits,” Mets play-by-play man Gary Cohen said. “(They’re) not sure he’s a sixth-inning guy, but he’s not a one-inning guy either. He could be a long-relief spot as Dusty Baker puts his bullpen together.”
DUBIN, still lanky at 6-foot-1, 171 pounds, but a bulldog by nature, would probably be the first to tell you that this spring hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. In three appearances, including two starts (the other coming March 4 vs. the Red Sox), he’s 0-2 with a 15.00 ERA and five strikeouts over six innings.
But his presence with the big league team is no mistake.
Clearly, Dubin is there on merit.
The hard-throwing right-hander has been the Opening Day starter for the team’s Triple A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, each of the last two seasons. In that time, his power and home run numbers have been impossible to ignore: In 110 innings, he’s averaged an impressive 12.4 strikeouts and just 7.3 hits per nine innings while also allowing just 0.5 home runs per nine. He was the Pacific Coast Player of the Week last September (during a week which coincided with his 27th birthday). He’s still one of the highest ranked prospects in the Astros’ organization, checking in at No. 15, per the Apollo blog, and No. 25 by MLB.com.
And on Friday, Dubin added a meaningful, memorable achievement to that list.
Of course, right now, the former Oiler probably isn’t interested in meaningful or memorable. He’s probably focused on lowering his 4.78 ERA from a season ago, on continuing to work with Houston on where he best fits — as a starter or long reliever — and making it so a start against a future Hall of Famer is only the first of many meaningful major league moments.
No matter what happens from here, however, he’ll surely always remember: On Friday March 10, it was Dubin vs. Verlander.
