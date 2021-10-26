AMHERST — Allowing just three goals all season, it would have been easy to discount the first one that the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team gave up on Monday night as simply a lucky shot.
After all, the Gators had dominated all year long, out-scoring their opponents 98-3, and were in the driver’s seat for a third straight sectional finals trip.
But after Lackawanna potted its second of the night — on only its second shot — less than four minutes later, those early thoughts quickly faded and the Gators’ fairytale season was destined to go no further.
Fifth-seeded Lackawanna was able to hang on and build that early lead into a 4-1 final and stun the top-seeded Gators in a Section 6 Class B-2 tilt at Amherst High School.
Despite having the clear shot, possession, and scoring chance advantage, A-L (17-1-1) saw itself on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the first time all year.
“They were the better team tonight; we just couldn’t break through,” Gators coach Jon Luce said. “We had chances right at the beginning of the game, but just couldn’t get it to the back of the net whether it was a deflection, a missed kick, or their keeper made the save.
“It just wasn’t our night tonight, everything they hit seemed to find the back of the net and we just couldn’t seem to squeak one through.”
The play that illustrated the differing finishing abilities of the two squads came with just over 28 minutes remaining in the second half. On a sequence that would make Lionel Messi blush, Lackawanna’s Adam Mohsin got the ball at the 25-yard-line and fired a laser over everybody that went off the crossbar, bounced on the goal line and then into the back of the net.
It was an absolutely sensational goal that sent the Steeler fans into a frenzy and gave the “away” team on the scoreboard a 3-0 advantage.
“They were just incredible shots,” said Luce, still clearly processing them postgame. “They were just below the crossbar and just out of the reach of our keeper. You could not have hit them any more perfectly.”
Mohsin also scored Lackawanna’s (13-4-2) first goal of the night on a high, arching free kick that went over the outstretched arms of Allegany-Limestone goalie Jack Conroy.
Luce agreed after the game that no high school goaltender would have been able to do much of anything on any of the Steelers’ goals, including the cherry on top of the Steeler victory: another long range strike from at least 15 yards out from Mustafa Alfurat in the game’s waning minutes.
“We have seen shots like that all year but they are off just a little bit, whether they hit the crossbar or Jack is making that save,” Luce remarked.
And that’s why Luce was not interested in making any excuses for his team on Monday night. Not the hour and a half bus ride, nor the pouring rain, nor Lackawanna filling up nearly an entire section of bleachers with their raucous fans. The bounces just didn’t go their way, and the old adage of throwing out the regular season records proved true once again.
“They were skilled with the ball and they were quick with the ball,” he said. “They didn’t hesitate, they just went for it and they played right down the middle and again, they capped it off and they finished their shots. I mean, what are you gonna do?”
Allegany-Limestone avoided a shutout when junior striker Eric Spring scored on a penalty kick with less than 20 minutes remaining. It was Spring’s 34th goal of the season and was inches away from scoring another one in the first half.
The Steelers, who were certainly not humble in victory, saw their cheering section given several warnings from the referee, and their head coach issued first a yellow, and then a red card for continuously lambasting the officials in the second half. Nevertheless, Lackawanna advanced to play Royland-Hartland in Saturday’s final.
It’ll be the first time since 2018 that Allegany-Limestone isn’t in that game, a bitter pill for Luce and his Gators to swallow after a season with such high hopes and a dream of making a real run in the state playoffs.
“After an incredible season, they can’t let one game define who they are and what they’ve done and all the hard work they’ve done since they were little kids to be in this moment,” Luce said. “I can’t ask for anything more from the seniors that we had; just excellent role models for the younger kids and they all just look up to them and they are just great guys.”