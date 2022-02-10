BRADFORD, Pa. — The Allegany-Limestone girls bowling team finished third out of 18 teams in the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Athletic Association Roll-Offs on Wednesday at Byllye Lanes.
Emma Lafferty, from Ellicottville, rolled her personal high game of 213 to win the high handicap game of the tournament: a 284 game (including handicap).
Dunkirk won the Roll-Offs with a three-round pin total of 3,381, followed by Fredonia (3,306) and A-L (3,251). Gowanda was fourth and Hinsdale fifth.
For A-L, Bryanne Cowles rolled a 563 series, including a 202 game, and Hailee Zalwsky had a 527 series.
On Tuesday in the boys’ roll-offs, Allegany-Limestone’s Jack Aderman won the top handicap game.
Aderman had a 213 game — 263 including handicap — to claim the high handicap score. Randolph’s Chris Smith had the high handicap series (744). Frewsburg’s Erich Thompson had the top scratch game (231) and Jamestown’s Jack Christensen had the top scratch series (648).
Out of 21 schools, Maple Grove won the three-round boys tournament with a score of 3,296, followed by Frewsburg (3,268) and Forestville (3,235). Salamanca was the top Big 30 team at fifth (3,188), followed by Hinsdale in sixth (3,129). Cole Urbanski (590 series) led Salamanca along with Corey Gebauer (587).
GIRLS
HONOR GAMES
Allegany-Limestone: Hailee Zalwsky 175-195-157, 527; Bryanne Cowles 168-202-193, 563; Abby Aderman 152; Emma Pinney 186, 437.
Ellicottville: Emma Lafferty 213, 456.
Hinsdale: Aeryn DeGroff 156, 185, 189, 530; Analia DeGroff 200, 168, 510; Madison Rondeau 183, 478.
Salamanca: Alicia Fiske 150.
West Valley: Sam Kowalski 151; Payton Ehnes 173.